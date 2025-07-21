11 Iconic Bromances That Withstood The Test of Time

National Bromance Day is July 21st. Viewers often watch a TV series because they become invested in these characters and their relationships.

While many times, series showcase couples, other times, strong friendships dominate those shows.

Bromances are a special type of trope. These friendships describe a close platonic bond between guys where they’re often as close as brothers.

Some of them don’t want to express their emotions and prefer to show them through inside jokes, and unwavering support, while others would sacrifice anything for their best friend.

These friends would do anything for each other. We’ve seen it over the last 30 years. From Cory and Shawn to Alan and Denny to JJ, Pope, and John B, these bromances own our hearts.

Alan Shore & Denny Crane (Boston Legal)

The best bromance of all time, hands down, is between Alan Shore and Denny Crane on Boston Legal. There is no comparison.

Denny Crane and Alan Shore’s friendship on Boston Legal is more than a bromance. It’s TV magic. Whether they were debating politics on the balcony or defending the indefensible in court, their bond was raw, ridiculous, and profoundly moving.

What set them apart was their honesty. They challenged each other, comforted each other, and weren’t afraid to say “I love you” out loud (over scotch and cigars, of course). It was never played for laughs. It was the real deal.

They pushed the limits of what male friendship looked like on television. And when they got married in the finale, it wasn’t a punchline — it was a full-circle moment of loyalty, heart, and legally binding love.

In a world of superficial buddy shows, Denny and Alan showed us what connection looks like — messy, hilarious, and unshakable.

Cory Matthews & Shawn Hunter (Boy Meets World)

Cory Matthews and Shawn Hunter demonstrated an enduring friendship through the years, facing the complexities of growing up together, dating, and family drama.

The dynamic duo met in kindergarten when Shawn rescued Cory from the llama pen. We saw that scene in a flashback, though most of their time was during middle school and high school.

While Cory tended to be more of a dreamer and Shawn was more rebellious, their friendship worked. They supported each other through anything, including Shawn’s dysfunctional family or Cory’s dating jitters.

Their girlfriends either accepted the importance of Cory and Shawn’s friendship, or it didn’t last long.

While most of their moments occurred on Boy Meets World, their ongoing friendship was also showcased on Girl Meets World and often paralleled between Cory’s daughter, Riley, and her best friend, Maya.

It’s one of the few friendships on TV that has lasted from childhood to adulthood, filling viewers with entertaining and emotional memories.

Brandon Walsh & Dylan McKay (Beverly Hills 90210)

Brandon Walsh and Dylan McKay were almost like brothers, despite their differences.

Dylan was a rebel with a heart of gold. He’d do anything for Brandon. He even saved his life on an infamous camping trip and took him to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting after Brandon drove drunk.

Brandon supported Dylan, too, usually when he had family issues. Dylan lived in Brandon’s room at the Walshes’ more than once.

It wasn’t always smooth sailing, though. The two faced conflicts over Dylan’s wealth, especially when he bought the Peach Pit. Then, there was the overused trope of two best friends in love with the same girl, and the love triangle with Kelly.

Through it all, they stayed true to each other, though.

Jason Priestley and Luke Perry were close friends in real life, which aided the believability of their on-screen friendship. Priestley spoke movingly of his friend when Perry died in 2019.

While Beverly Hills 90210 featured many wonderful friendships, Brandon and Dylan’s showcased their contrasting personalities and their resilient bond throughout the seasons.

Chandler Bing & Joey Tribbiani (Friends)

Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani were the humor and the heart of Friends. Initially, Chandler allowed Joey to move in reluctantly, but when Joey introduced him to Baywatch, a beautiful friendship began.

The dynamic duo experienced many memorable moments as roommates, including buying the infamous recliner chairs and their foosball table. They were attached to certain items, and it was part of their charm.

They were also attached, and it was endearing how much they missed each other when Joey moved it. We’ll never forget that excited embrace when he returned.

There aren’t many friends who have a room for their best friend when they get married, but Chandler ensured that Joey had one at his and Monica’s new house. That is true friendship.

Matt LeBlanc considered Matthew Perry like family, and he was devastated when Perry passed away in October 2023.

Like many fans, Chandler and Joey’s friendship and on-screen moments were some of his favorite times. They’ll long be remembered as one of the best TV romances.

Sean McNamara & Christian Troy (Nip/Tuck)

Calling Nip/Tuck‘s Sean McNamara and Christian Troy a bromance doesn’t really do them justice.

They shared a successful business, two women they loved, and even a son. A bond forged in college somehow sustained them through most of their lives together.

It was great, messy, complicated, and sometimes even ugly. The latter is a plastic surgeon’s worst nightmare.

Homoerotic dreams about each other made sense because their love, even when tested, remained unshakable. Their intimacy and vulnerability were unlike anything either of them had experienced with another person.

Sean and Christian’s bromance is special because it’s so genuine. They saw the absolute ugliest parts of each other, things that would push average friends to their limits, but somehow, through everything life threw at them, they weathered the storms together.

Derek Shepherd & Mark Sloan (Grey’s Anatomy)

Derek Shepherd and Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy weren’t just friends. They were brothers through and through.

Their history preceded the series, rich in unconditional love, frustration, pride, and all that one would come to expect from genuine brotherhood.

Mark spent more time with Derek’s family during his childhood than with his own. And we felt that when McSteamy first appeared.

After infidelity, betrayal, and heartbreak, Mark followed Derek to Seattle precisely because he couldn’t bear the thought of losing him. Mark infamously told Derek, “I came here for you.” To “win him back.” To earn his trust again. To be with his brother.

Tension. Humor. Banter. And too much sexiness for one hospital to handle, the bromance that is McDreamy and McSteamy is one for the books.

Neal Caffrey & Peter Burke (White Collar)

Neal and Peter’s bromance on White Collar serves as both the heart and the soul of the series.

What’s so great about this bromance is how faith rules it. There’s mutual respect, understanding, and even love between them. It evolves over time.

But there’s rarely mutual trust. That bit of tension always made their bromance special because the two were actually so close — being friends was an active choice. It was action.

And it was never easy. Faith in each other, even when they were on opposing sides or in the dark, is what helped them thrive.

This White Collar Bromance is all-encompassing. They went from adversaries to friends; they were brothers, hell, there’s even a father/son element, too.

There’s a void that each of them filled before the other, and there was never any going back from then on.

Merlin & Arthur (Merlin BBC)

Calling Merlin and Arthur a bromance doesn’t do them justice. While they became close friends, the series also flirted with the possibility of more, as Merlin used his magical abilities to help Arthur fulfill his destiny as King of Camelot.

They have often been referred to as two sides of the same coin. While they initially clashed when Merlin became Prince Arthur’s manservant, the two became protective of each other, despite the class differences.

After Merlin drank poison meant for him, Arthur traveled to find the antidote. It was time to see Merlin as more than just a servant.

While it took time to adapt to their roles, they both rescued each other from dark magic on numerous occasions. Merlin even stopped Arthur from attacking Uther after he’d been told rumors.

While we loved their dramatic emotional moments, these two also showed affection through witty banter. Arthur loved teasing Merlin, especially to cheer him up.

In many ways, Merlin was Arthur’s first friend since it was not appropriate for him to have friends and open up. Merlin taught Arthur how to express his feelings and how to be true to himself.

Stiles Stilinski & Scott McCall (Teen Wolf)

Scott McCall and Stiles Stilinski were best friends from the time they were kids, long before Teen Wolf began.

While many teenage bromances struggled to share their emotions, Scott and Stiles never hesitated. Their trademark was sharing how much they needed each other.

Many times, Stiles reminded Scott that he was his best friend and he wasn’t alone. Sometimes, it was during mundane teenage angst, and other times when he couldn’t cope with being a werewolf.

Likewise, Scott accompanied Stiles when he feared he had a brain tumor. They supported each other like brothers.

These two were the best of friends and heroes. While Scott had powers, Stiles used their friendship to help Scott. They were friends before, and they would be friends forever.

Gary, Rome, & Eddie (A Million Little Things)

Gary, Rome, and Eddie epitomize the meaning of found family. They met each other and Jon at a Bruins hockey game years ago.

Like many men, they shared superficial aspects of their lives, but Jon’s death changed things. They finally opened up about hidden secrets like Rome’s depression, Eddie’s affair, and their failing marriage. They didn’t want to lose another friend.

Real friendship sometimes meant tough love, and that’s what the men dished out, whether it was about Eddie’s addiction or Gary’s cancer.

They supported each other and their families through it all. Not many friends are there when your baby is born or when you’re on your deathbed.

These guys lived through the best and worst times together. We will cherish them.

JJ, John B, & Pope (Outer Banks)

Found family is at the core of Outer Banks, even more so than adventure. And that’s what Pope, John B, and JJ found with one another.

What makes this bromance so iconic is that it thrives on these key components: loyalty, sacrifice, unconditional love, and protection.

They fight for each other more than they fight with each other. Against Kooks, their parents, their enemies, and the world.

This trio was never afraid to show how much they loved each other. Their unabashed physical affection and emotional intimacy are a rarity.

Pope? His loyalty knows no bounds. Even if it meant sacrificing his dreams, future, and the respect of his family. John B.? He goes to impossible, unfathomable lengths to protect his brothers.

And JJ? He always jumps into the fray, quite literally laying his life on the line—the most loyal Pogue to Pogue, a man who knows the true meaning of sacrifice.

Their bromance is etched in stone with the greats.

Over to you, TV Fanatics. Which TV bromance is your favorite? Did we miss one? Vote in our poll and comment below with your thoughts.

