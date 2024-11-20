15 Famous Faces You Forgot (or Never Knew) Appeared on NCIS

NCIS has been captivating audiences for over two decades with gripping mysteries, unforgettable characters, and plenty of shocking twists.

Yet, something that often slips under the radar is the show’s incredible roster of guest stars.

From Hollywood legends to talented actors on the rise, NCIS has been a surprising showcase for some of the biggest names in entertainment.

(Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS)

With so many famous faces passing through, narrowing down a list wasn’t easy.

But for now, here are 15 of the most memorable appearances that left their mark on NCIS.

And who knows — this might just be the first of many lists celebrating the stars who’ve graced the team’s cases.

Skye P. Marshall — “One Step Forward”

(Photo: Michael Yarish)

Before playing Olympia on Matlock, Skye P. Marshall appeared on various other shows, including Good Sam as Dr. Lex Trulie and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as Mambo Marie.

Her impressive TV resume also includes appearances on 9-1-1, This Is Us, The Rookie, House, and The Mentalist.

On NCIS Season 15 Episode 21 “One Step Forward,” Marshall plays Sara Carter, a homeless veteran and Purple Heart recipient who seeks NCIS’s help in solving her mother’s murder.

After being arrested for punching a security guard, Sara explains her belief that the local police convicted the wrong man. Moved by her story, the team takes on the case and uncovers the real killer.

The episode highlights the struggles and challenges faced by female veterans, the fastest-growing segment of the homeless veteran population.

Kelli Williams — “Alleged and Viral”

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Kelli Williams, currently starring as Margaret Reed on Found, has appeared in numerous hit shows like The Fosters, Law & Order: SVU, Army Wives, and Lie to Me.

On NCIS, she guest-starred as NCIS Special Agent Maureen Cabot, an investigator with the Family & Sexual Violence Program., in two episodes: NCIS Season 11 Episode 21 “Alleged” and NCIS Season 13 Episode 6 “Viral.”

In “Alleged,” Cabot assists the team in investigating the death of Navy Ensign Tate, who was run over after an altercation tied to a sexual assault report he filed on behalf of a friend.

The case uncovers a web of violence and betrayal, requiring Cabot’s expertise to navigate the sensitive nature of the crime.

In “Viral,” Cabot returns to help the team solve a murder that matches the methods of a suspected serial killer.

This episode was notable for being directed by NCIS star Rocky Carroll, showcasing his talent behind the camera in one of the 23+ episodes he’s helmed.

Dan Lauria — “Ready or Not”

(Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS)

Dan Lauria guest-starred on NCIS Season 15 Episode 9 “Ready or Not.”

Best known as Jack Arnold, Kevin’s tough but loving dad on The Wonder Years, Lauria has had a prolific career, appearing on shows like JAG, The Goldbergs, This Is Us, and numerous others.

In “Ready or Not,” Lauria played Morgan Cade, an emergency room guard and former law enforcement officer who finds himself caught up in the team’s chaotic mission.

The episode takes an emotional turn as Delilah unexpectedly goes into labor three weeks early, prompting Abby to rush her to the ER.

Dan Lauria on The Wonder Years (ABC/Screenshot)

Meanwhile, Tim and the team are at the same hospital, tracking down an international arms dealer.

In the ensuing chaos, Cade is shot during the takedown and later succumbs to his injuries.

To honor his bravery, the McGees name their daughter Morgan. Tim, thankfully unharmed, makes it to Delilah’s side just in time to welcome their twins (they named their son John after Tim’s dad).

David Ramsey — “The Curse”

(CBS/Screenshot)

David Ramsey, best known as John Diggle on Arrow, has appeared in numerous hit shows, including The Rookie: Feds, Dexter, The West Wing, and Blue Bloods.

Long before becoming a DC superhero, Ramsey guest-starred in NCIS Season 1 Episode 5 “The Curse,” as NCIS Special Agent Richard Owens.

In the episode, a hunter stumbles upon a cargo pod in the woods containing the mummified remains of a Naval disbursing officer who disappeared 10 years earlier — along with $1.2 million in cash.

The NCIS team reopens the cold case, uncovering connections to a prior investigation led by Owens, and ultimately uncovers the truth behind the officer’s disappearance and the stolen money.

Mike Wolfe — “One Man’s Trash”

(Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS )

You can always count on Mike Wolfe to uncover fascinating treasures on American Pickers, and his guest spot on NCIS Season 15 Episode 17 “One Man’s Trash,” was no exception.

Wolfe played himself in the episode, which begins with Gibbs and Ducky spotting a Viking war club while watching Wolfe’s show.

Believing it could be the missing murder weapon in a 16-year-old cold case, the team uses the discovery to track down the killer and solve the case.

Wolfe’s sharp eye for unique finds plays a key role in cracking the investigation. One man’s trash truly became another man’s treasure in solving this case!

Ben Vereen — “Homesick”

(CBS/Screenshot)

Ben Vereen, celebrated for his role as ‘Chicken’ George Moore in the iconic miniseries Roots, has had a long and varied career on television.

He’s appeared in beloved shows like Webster, The Good Fight, The Nanny, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Grey’s Anatomy, showcasing his versatility across genres.

On NCIS Season 11 Episode 11 “Homesick,” Vereen plays Lamar Addison, Director Vance’s estranged father-in-law.

The episode sees Addison making an unexpected visit to Vance’s home just before Christmas.

Initially reluctant to let him in due to lingering resentment over Lamarr’s abandonment of his late wife Jackie, Vance eventually allows his children to meet their grandfather.

Michelle Obama — “Homefront”

(Photo: Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson via CBS)

Former First Lady Michelle Obama made a powerful guest appearance on NCIS Season 13 Episode 22, “Homefront.”

Playing herself, Obama invited Gibbs and the team to the White House in support of her Joining Forces initiative, a program dedicated to helping military families.

Her cameo was a standout moment for NCIS, blending fiction and reality to underscore the show’s respect for the military.

Fans were thrilled to see Obama bring her genuine dedication to supporting the troops, lending both authenticity and star power to the episode.

Michael Nouri — “Shabbat Shalom”

(Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS)

Michael Nouri, celebrated for his roles in Flashdance and Yellowstone, has recently appeared on FBI: Most Wanted.

He delivered a commanding guest performance as Eli David, Ziva’s father and the Director of Mossad, in NCIS Season 10 Episode 11 “Shabbat Shalom.”

In this emotionally charged episode, Eli’s unexpected visit after two years apart leaves Ziva torn between suspicion and hope.

While he insists he’s there for a family Shabbat dinner, his arrival intertwines with the team’s investigation into the murder of a journalist, raising questions about his true intentions.

Tony Gonzalez — “Kill the Messenger”

(Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS)

Tony Gonzalez, celebrated as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, made a guest appearance on NCIS Season 12 Episode 2, “Kill the Messenger.”

Gonzalez, who enjoyed a remarkable 17-year NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons, retired in 2013 and transitioned to broadcasting.

He currently serves as a football analyst for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video.

On NCIS, Gonzalez played NCIS Special Agent Tony Francis, helping the team investigate the murder of a Navy Lieutenant en route to a private meeting with the President.

Jeri Ryan — “Check”

(Photo: Greg Gayne/CBS)

Star Trek: Voyager icon Jeri Ryan guest-starred on NCIS Season 12 Episode 11, “Check,” as Rebecca Chase, Gibbs’s elusive fourth ex-wife.

Known for her role as the intense Seven of Nine, Ryan brought her signature presence to the role of Rebecca.

Her unexpected arrival complicates things as she and Gibbs’s first ex-wife, Diane (Melinda McGraw), show up at a crime scene with pressing matters for Gibbs.

In this memorable episode, the NCIS team must investigate a string of crime scenes that seem eerily familiar while Gibbs juggles his exes.

Cheryl Ladd — “Thirst”

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Charlie’s Angels star Cheryl Ladd made an unforgettable guest appearance on NCIS in Season 9 Episode 6, “Thirst.”

Playing Dr. Mary Courtney, Ladd’s character initially appears to be a charming love interest for Ducky after the two meet online.

However, the story takes a dark twist as Mary is revealed to be a serial killer, targeting unfaithful military men to ensure her cases end up on Ducky’s table.

In a chilling scene, Mary confesses her crimes to Ducky, claiming she did it “for him.”

The episode ends with Mary’s attempted attack on Ducky before she is taken to a psychiatric ward.

Jamie Lee Curtis — Multiple Episodes

(Photo by: Richard CartwrightCBS )

Jamie Lee Curtis, the legendary actress known for iconic roles in Halloween, Freaky Friday, and Scream Queens, brought her star power to NCIS in a multi-episode arc during Season 9.

Curtis portrayed Dr. Samantha Ryan, the head of the Department of Defense’s PsyOps Division, whose sharp wit and psychological expertise added a unique dynamic to the team.

Dr. Ryan first appeared on NCIS Season 9 Episode 16 “Psych Out,” where she helped Gibbs and his team investigate a case with deep psychological implications.

Her appearances continued through pivotal episodes, including NCIS Season 9 Episode 18 “The Tell,” NCIS Season 9 Episode 23 “Up in Smoke,” and the explosive season finale, NCIS Season 9 Episode 24 “Til Death Do Us Part.”

Over the course of her storyline, Samantha and Gibbs develop a complicated rapport, blending mutual respect with undeniable chemistry.

(Photo: Monty Brinton/ CBS)

The character’s arc wasn’t without controversy, as her relationship with Gibbs divided fans.

However, Curtis’ performance brought charm, intelligence, and a playful edge to her scenes, contrasting Gibbs’ stoic demeanor.

Curtis and Mark Harmon’s reunion on NCIS (after starring together in Freaky Friday) was a treat for fans, showcasing their natural chemistry once again.

Lindsay Wagner — “Blood Brothers”

(Photo: Patrick McElhenney/CBS )

Lindsay Wagner, best known as The Bionic Woman, guest-starred in NCIS Season 13 Episode 10 “Blood Brothers,” as Barbara Bishop, the supportive mother of Agent Ellie Bishop.

In the episode, Ellie returns home to Oklahoma for Thanksgiving, reeling from her husband’s betrayal and needing time to regroup.

Wagner’s warm portrayal highlighted the Bishop family’s close bond, offering Ellie strength and guidance during a difficult time.

Even Gibbs showed up to chop wood and peel potatoes with Ellie.

Drew Carey — “Handle With Care”

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Comedian and The Price Is Right host Drew Carey made a surprising guest appearance on NCIS Season 15 Episode 16, “Handle with Care.”

Carey played retired Marine Sergeant John Ross, a role that felt natural for the actor, who served in the Marine Corps Reserves before his comedy career.

In the episode, Ross becomes a suspect when cyanide is found in one of the care packages he sends to active-duty Marines, prompting Gibbs and the team to investigate.

Carey’s portrayal was so engaging that many fans did a double-take, unsure if it was truly him in the dramatic role.

Christopher Lloyd — “Arizona”

( Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS)

Legendary actor Christopher Lloyd, known for his iconic roles in Back to the Future and The Addams Family, brought emotional depth to NCIS Season 17 Episode 20 “Arizona.”

Lloyd played Joe Smith, an aging World War II veteran who claims he served aboard the USS Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

He seeks the honor of being laid to rest with his fallen shipmates, but the team is challenged by the fact that there is no official record of his service on the ship.

As Gibbs and the team investigate Smith’s story, they uncover a powerful tale of bravery and sacrifice.

The episode, which served as the season finale, stands as a moving tribute to the valor of war veterans and their enduring legacy.

So Many Stars, So Little Time

These 15 guest stars prove that NCIS is more than just a crime procedural — it’s a magnet for incredible talent.

Cheryl Ladd (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Whether they played heroes, villains, or complex characters caught in between, these actors brought their A-game to one of TV’s most enduring series.

Of course, this is just scratching the surface. With over 20 years of episodes, there are plenty more famous faces to highlight.

Stay tuned for more lists as we dig deeper into NCIS’ unforgettable guest roster.

Who’s your favorite guest star? Let us know — we might include them next time!