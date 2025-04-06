1923 Stars Michelle Randolph and Aminah Nieves on Walking Away, Holding On, and Who Might Come Back

The women of 1923 didn’t just endure hardship — they embodied it.

And in the wake of a devastating finale, Michelle Randolph (Elizabeth) and Aminah Nieves (Teonna) sat down with TV Fanatic to unpack what survival really looks like when your entire world has been turned upside down.

For Michelle, Elizabeth’s exit from the Dutton family wasn’t bitter — it was just… empty.

“I understand why she walked away and why she should,” Michelle says, reflecting on how Elizabeth’s story mirrored the emotional wrap of filming itself.

And while viewers might’ve found Cara’s parting words to Elizabeth, suggesting she’d one day forget Jack, unexpectedly cold, Michelle saw them differently. “Cara’s trying to make her feel better,” she says. “It’s more of a kind send-off. A pleasure of it will all be okay eventually.”

Still, she admits both women knew that wasn’t true. They were losing each other, too. “Cara and Elizabeth spent a lot of time together… they really found parts of themselves in each other.”

And though Elizabeth walks away carrying new life, her future is anything but certain.

While Michelle imagines Elizabeth returning to the East Coast with her unborn child, she doesn’t rule out a return to Montana — fueling fan speculation about just who might be the true Dutton ancestor.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they ended up back in Montana,” she says with a smile, clearly aware of the legacy guessing game viewers are playing.

For Aminah, Teonna’s ending is even murkier. “It was hard to find the balance,” she says. “It’s almost like… what was it all for?” She lost her family. She lost her home. And yet, she lives.

But Teonna’s survival isn’t just about making it through — it’s about purpose.

“She wanted to get free, not for herself only, but for her community,” Aminah says. “Even after all she’s been through, she’s a very tenacious woman, full of integrity and a heart so big it’s on fire.”

She’s imagined Teonna having a child, too. A cub of her own. A chance to pass on that strength. “That strength is so much deeper than the word strength,” she adds. “And I can’t even think of another word for it because it’s a visceral feeling.”

Both performances brought layered, emotionally raw stories to life — and both actors are aware of what they’ve left behind.

“This show and Teonna as a whole has brought such a new perspective for me,” Aminah says. “It broke my heart open in a way that I can never repay anyone for.”

Watch our full interview below to hear more from Michelle and Aminah about grief, healing, and the kind of legacy that really matters, and don’t forget to read our 1923 Season 2 finale review for more thoughts.

https://youtu.be/aGWo2RyVl3A

