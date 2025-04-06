1923’s Gut-Wrenching Goodbye: Love, Loss, and the Legacy That Endures

Critic's Rating: 4.5 / 5.0

4.5

There’s a line late in the 1923 finale that has stuck with me. It was said somewhat amusingly by Alex, a way to show that she is all in with the Duttons, come what may.

“War isn’t a metaphor in this family.”

It’s not. War is the air they breathe, the inheritance they bleed, and the foundation beneath everything they build. And as 1923 Season 2 Episode 7 so achingly reminds us, even victories come at an unbearable cost.

(Paramount+/Screenshot)

Most people’s first instinct at that realization would be to run. Alex had the same inclination, but she ran toward it, not away.

After a season of struggle, loss, distance, and heartbreak, Spencer finally makes it home, only to lose the love of his life before they begin their next chapter.

For those of you who called Spencer’s train rolling on the tracks beside his stranded wife, you read the trailers 100% correctly. It’s too bad none of us were willing to admit what should probably be evident by now.

Taylor Sheridan rarely lets great love flourish, at least not well before Beth clings tightly to Rip.

Alex, bright and beautiful and fierce, dies in her sleep, having brought their son into the world, refusing to surrender even one second of motherhood in exchange for her survival. She made her choice. It was agonizing and extraordinary.

(Paramount+/Screenshot)

What makes it even more painful is how hard she fought to stay. Her body was failing, but her spirit wasn’t.

The way she clung to life, the way she clutched her baby and told him his name, the way Spencer wrapped her in his arms as she closed her eyes — it was all so achingly human. There was beauty in that pain.

It was easy to expect tragedy on the tracks — Alex freezing to death or stepping into danger again as a train barreled forward. That danger came to pass, just not in the way we thought. The train didn’t hit her. Life did.

Spencer, who leapt from trains and chased destiny across continents, couldn’t save her. And so, he puts a bullet between the eyes of the man responsible.

There is no courtroom, no dramatic showdown. Just a shot, and fire. The Duttons don’t mourn with eulogies. They mourn with violence.

(Trae Patton/ Paramount+)

But if you’re like me, you were probably caught off guard by how spiritual this finale felt.

Between Teonna’s hard-won freedom, the subtle grace in Cara’s final gestures, and the moment of reunion between Alex and Spencer after death, it felt less like an ending and more like a reckoning. A breath. A prayer.

Let’s pause on that. Alex’s final scene — walking into her husband’s arms and chiding him for taking so long — almost seemed like a dream. But it’s heaven.

Their ballroom reunion is a gift — an eternal embrace, provided by the very God who failed to protect them in life. As un-Christian as I am, I can’t help but appreciate the symmetry: if life refuses to grant peace, perhaps the afterlife can.

Maybe this is what happily ever after looks like when fate gets in the way. Not every love story gets a miracle. But perhaps they earned one.

(Lauren Smith/ Paramount+)

Of course, there’s the matter of the Dutton legacy. For weeks, we believed Spencer and Alex were the grandparents of John Dutton — as in Yellowstone‘s John. The finale seemed to confirm it.

But if you caught some of the comments from the cast after the fact, you might be feeling less sure now. And if I’m being honest, I kind of love that ambiguity.

Legacy isn’t always clean. And in 1923, when everyone is either grieving someone or preparing to lose someone, maybe it makes sense that the bloodline would be tangled because nothing about this story is neat — not love, not death, not land.

This brings me to Teonna. Although her arc might not intersect directly with the Duttons, it shares the same soil.

Her survival is its own kind of legacy — one not written in land deeds, but in resistance. She leaves that courtroom without chains, but also without a home, a family, or a future she can trust.

(Lauren Smith/ Paramount+)

And yet she walks forward. Because that’s what surviving means: walking forward even when you’re not sure there’s ground beneath you.

Elizabeth, too, walks away.

She isn’t fleeing in bitterness but letting go of a future that no longer exists. And whether or not her child will one day return to this land, her heartbreak lingers. She loved, and lost, and can’t stay in the house where dreams died.

It’s a quieter kind of grief. The kind you carry in silence.

And then there’s Cara. God, I love Cara. Badass doesn’t even begin to cover it. She almost single-handedly holds off an incoming battalion of Whitfield’s men with nothing but a rifle and nerves of steel.

(Paramount+/Screenshot)

Her deadeye shooting would make any gunslinger proud, and her wisecracks along the way? That’s the magic. She never lets herself drown in fear — not when the future of the family is on the line.

And yes, she steps away when she first sees Spencer in the hospital as he lies next to Alex’s lifeless body, who cradles his newborn son. But it’s not avoidance. I think it’s mercy.

Cara gave Spencer those final moments with his wife, just a few minutes more, much like Alex gave up her own minutes for her child.

In the end, it’s Cara who secures goat milk, cradles the baby herself, and will likely raise John as her own. She is the legacy-keeper, the one who ensures someone is left to tell the story.

The finale is brutal, but it’s also gentle. It lets us linger in the pain, resilience, and in-between. It doesn’t offer resolution as much as a release.

(Paramount+/Screenshot)

And maybe that’s the point. The West wasn’t tamed by triumph. It was shaped by grief, by grit, and by ghosts.

And as 1923 ends — if this is the end — I’m not thinking about who fathered whom.

I’m thinking about a woman who gave up her life for one hour of motherhood. I’m thinking about a boy who will grow up without her, and a man who will carry her memory for the rest of his life.

I’m thinking about a young Native woman who survived when she was never meant to, and a widow who chose to walk away rather than disappear.

I’m also thinking about how Spencer’s story ends. Elsa tells us he had another child but never remarried. In one of the final shots, we see him, an old man now, visiting Alex’s grave — and it seems that’s where he dies.

(Paramount+/Screenshot)

That means his story’s already been told. So, is 1944 off the table?

Are we skipping ahead to the ’60s? Is that the next chapter in the Dutton saga? I don’t know, but I’m curious, as always.

That’s the kind of legacy that matters.

Not the name on the ranch, but the names we carry in our hearts.

Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Grade the 1923 Season 2 Finale Glorious

OK

Not So Good

Awful

Please Help Me Get Through This! Vote × Username or Email Address Password Log In No account? Register here Forgot password

Watch 1923 Online

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across a variety of different articles. Do you think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.