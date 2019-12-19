America's Got Talent: Sofia Vergara in Talks to Replace Gabrielle Union

Sofia Vergara may have already lined up her return to the small screen.

The Modern Family favorite is reportedly in talks to join the judging panel of NBC's America's Got Talent, according to TMZ.

The outlet claims the actress had a meeting with show executives, as well as NBC Entertainment President Paul Telegdy, and members of Fremantle, which produces the series.

According to sources, the meeting lasted for two hours and took place on Wednesday, but the actress was not only talking about AGT.

It is said she discussed a number of potential opportunities, including dramas. A Spanish language project is also said to have been a talking point since the Peacock network owns Telemundo.

NBC wanting to be in business with Vergara is no surprise. She was the breakout star of Modern Family when it debuted in 2009.

With the series slated to end its 11 season run in 2020, it makes sense that Vergara would be looking to the future.

If you watch Modern Family online, you know she has played Gloria Delgado since the series premiere.

Vergara would be a great addition to the judging panel of AGT, but these reports come at a testing time for the venerable reality series.

It was announced earlier this year that both Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough had been axed after one season each on the show.

Gabrielle subsequently spoke out about her time on the show, taking issue with the toxic culture of it all.

Reports later emerged stating that Union was let go after she complained about racially insensitive situations in addition to the toxic environment on the show.

NBC and Fremantle responded to the negative press earlier this month with a statement that reads as follows:

“America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show."

"The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”

Gabrielle revealed just days later that she met with NBC to discuss the situation.

“We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday,” she tweeted on December 4.

“I was able to again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.”

While an investigation is still ongoing, the show's spinoff, America's Got Talent: The Champions is set to launch in January and air for seven weeks.

The next summer season of the show is slated to begin taping in three months, but time will tell whether there will be any changes implemented by NBC and Fremantle following the alleged treatment of Union.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.