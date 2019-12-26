How Long Will Arrowverse's Legacy Last?

A little show called Arrow premiered on The CW on October 10th, 2012.

It was the year that Marvel released the monster of a film that was The Avengers, which could only mean that superheroes were stepping into the forefront of the content coming out of Hollywood.

While DC Comics ventured out into the big screen in 2013 with Man of Steel, the small screen is where they hit their stride.

It was the beginning of Peak TV and DC's best chance of leaving behind a legacy similar to what Marvel seemed to be paving for themselves was to jump onboard with the premiere of Arrow on primetime.

So what was it that set the Green Arrow apart from the likes of Iron Man, Captain America, and even Batman?

For one thing, Oliver Queen was a much lesser known superhero to the public -- other than those familiar with Justin Hartley's portrayal of the Hood on Smallville.

He was mostly new and exciting -- a character that had never been the face of a piece of work which, in turn, made him intriguing.

Nowadays, most people groan with the thought of another depiction of Batman, but the Green Arrow was a character that The CW could make entirely their own.

Arrow was pretty much an instant success.

The show had interesting characters with tragic backstories and plotlines that captivated viewers every minute of every episode. And, almost as important, Arrow appealed to the die hard comic book fans and got their stamp of approval.

But why stop there?

By Arrow Season 2 it was clear the show was a hit, so the writers and producers decided to introduce another legendary DC character who had not been on the market for some time -- The Flash. And you know how the rest of the story goes.

Once The Flash premiered on October 7th, 2014 on The CW, it was only a matter of time before more shows followed suit. And with that we got Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman.

With an extended universe that is infinitely (see what I did there?) times bigger than what most superhero television shows can successfully produce, will we ever see an end to the legacy that all started with Arrow?

It is hard to say, but with how much comic book source material there is from DC, The CW may never give up on the Arrowverse.

Plus, at this point, it is hard to imagine a future where superheroes go out of style.

The Arrowverse has created such a strong and loyal fanbase that, at any rate, will be on board for any other superhero adaption.

What they do best is appeal to the fans that have been here since the beginning, and that is why we are next getting a Canaries spinoff and a Clark Kent and Lois Lane spinoff.

It is interesting to witness how rapidly the world of the Arrowverse is growing. It seems as if we are hearing rumors of new television shows that stars characters we know and love every other week.

It is almost as if the forces that be just recently realized the impact of this world they created and that there are infinite possibilities that come with it.

But will the spinoffs ever end?

If you look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which can be comparable to the Arrowverse, they are pumping out content at least four times a year with new movies and new seasons of television.

It does help that Disney has now launched its own streaming service, which allows it to produce even more television shows and expand its universe at a rapid pace.

However, with how popular the shows of the Arrowverse have become, it is hard to see a world where The CW says no to any television show that Marc Guggenheim, Greg Berlanti, or any of the other creaters want to produce.

The legacy and the expanse of the Arrowverse strengthened even more with the mega crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths.

They brought in shows that are technically not part of the Arrowverse like Black Lightning, Smallville, Lucifer, Titans, and Birds of Prey. And parts 4 and 5 have not even aired yet.

It goes to show how huge the universe is and how many different directions the creaters can take when looking to the future.

The possibilities are endless and if the past few years have taught us anything, it is to not underestimate the universe that all started with Arrow.

Who would have thought that when Arrow premiered in 2012 we would end up here? The Arrowverse has produced five successful television shows with two more on the way and one coming to an legendary end.

Arrow and its counterparts have made a huge impact on the way we watch television and there is no doubt that Oliver Queen, Barry Allen, Kara Danvers, Sara Lance, Kate Kane, and countless others will be remembered forever.

As long as fans continue to watch and talk about the superhero shows on The CW, they will all live on. It's as simple as that.

Maybe there will be one day when the Arrowverse comes to an end, but at least we all know that they existed and we know how special they were.

As of right now, that day seems to be far away as the Arrowverse is thriving and stronger than ever.

What do you think Arrowverse Fanatics?

Will you continue to watch any show the Arrowverse produces? How much has this universe meant to you?

Let me know in the comments!

Sarah Little is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.