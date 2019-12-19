The 100 Season 7: Why Bellamy and Clarke are Each Other's Happy Ending

With The 100 coming to a close after it's seventh season, it's time to address what these characters have been working towards ever since The 100 Season 1 Episode 1.

A happy ending.

Given that The 100 has never been an uplifting show, it's possible that the writers will choose to end the series on a solemn note.

Many writers feel that killing off their main characters is a shocking way to go out, but all it does is make the audience feel as if they've wasted their time.

We understand that it's about the journey, but it's also about the destination. The reason the audience is invested in the journey, in the first place, is because they want the characters to end up in a specific place.

Which brings us to Bellamy Blake and Clarke Griffin.

Clarke and Bellamy have the deepest connection out of not only those on the show but of anyone on television.

And yes, that may be a bold statement, but it's a true one.

Ships aside, take a moment and imagine the kind of complete happiness they could find with each other. After years of deprivation, imagine being everything two people could be with someone who understands you down to your very core.

Bellamy and Clarke don't only share similar hardships, but they've both been faced with the same choices on multiple occasions.

They were at each other's side every single time one of them doubted themselves, and there is nothing they can't forgive each other for.

Bellamy and Clarke have no secrets. They've seen the darkest parts of each other's soul with their own eyes and haven't backed away.

They're one another's person, and quite literally two halves of a whole. They would be able to let go completely, knowing that they have someone who loves and accepts every part of them.

All of the guilt Clarke feels, Bellamy feels as well. "Together" is their "always" for a reason.

How could you not want a romantic partner who knows you down to your very core?

No matter who Bellamy and Clarke are with, they will always be the only ones who can touch the deepest parts of each other's hearts.

Although they've both loved other people throughout the shows' run, the kind of love and understanding Bellamy and Clarke have is something that most people would do anything for.

When it comes down to it, the entire plot of The 100 can be boiled down to the characters search for a home.

But as the seasons progressed, Bellamy and Clarke began to realize that home was wherever they were together. How can either of these characters fully give themselves to another person, while they long to be with each other above all else?

If you want to argue that Bellamy and Clarke long for each other in a "platonic" way, well that's not true, but it doesn't take away from the point.

The point is that their love interests will never be their person as long as Bellamy and Clarke exist in the same universe. Don't all the characters involved deserve better than that?

On the topic of Bellamy and Clarke's emotional journey, it's bold of The 100 writers to assume that they can change the meaning of romance tropes that have been established for decades.

While a little research can back up the ridiculous amount of romantic undertones in Bellarke's relationship, it shouldn't take too much digging to realize that Clarke staring longingly at Bellamy and Echo on several occasions alludes to slightly more than friendship.

The most baffling thing about it all is that the writers have chosen to verbalize their feelings by having other characters comment on them.

If Bellamy and Clarke don't end up together, viewers won't be angry simply because a relationship they love didn't come to fruition. They'll be angry that the show purposely and knowingly put a story onscreen that they didn't plan to follow through with.

If a show is being "misinterpreted" by viewers for years, there comes a point where the viewers aren't the problem.

It's the writers' jobs to find a way to convey their message onscreen, and if they make a mistake and convey the wrong one, it's time to own up to it and roll with the punches.

All in all, consider this an official plea to follow through with the story The 100 ended up telling, even if it's different from the one that was originally imagined.

We've reached a point in which Bellamy and Clarke are the most important people in each other's lives. There's no more denying how strongly they feel for each other.

Give Clarke Griffin and Bellamy Blake happiness by allowing them to find their soulmate in what is already a deep and unconditional love.

Isn't finding love and happiness what the series has always been about at its core?

Don't make these two incredible characters settle for anything less than what they deserve.

The 100 returns on The CW in 2020.

