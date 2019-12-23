Watch Mr. Robot Online: Season 4 Episode 12

Did Whiterose orchestrate the whole thing?

On Mr. Robot Season 4 Episode 12, we finally learned more about what really happened after Elliot made his way to the new world. 

Mr. Robot Listens

Along the way, he had to confront his past, and look ahead to the future. 

What revelations were revealed along the way?

Meanwhile, Darlene frantically tried to bring Elliot back from the brink of destruction. 

What secret was she hiding from him all along?

Mr. Robot Season 4 Episode 12 Quotes

Dom: Unfortunately, I can't let you get away with this. You've been parked in this fire lane for quite a while and I'm going to have to give you a ticket.
Elliot: I'm moving it right now.
Dom: I'm going to have to see some I.D. first. Is this your vehicle?
Elliot: Yeah.
Dom: Then I'm going to need that I.D.
[Elliot passes over I.D.]
Dom: Sir, what this is this? I asked for your I.D.
Elliot: It's my I.D.
Dom: Sir, this I.D. belongs to Elliot Alderson.
Elliot: Yeah, that's me.
Dom: This person is nothing like you.

Elliot: I'm on the way out.
Mr. Robot: On the way to what, exactly?
Elliot: My wedding. I didn't think it was possible, but Whiterose's machine, somehow, it worked. She was right. We're in a world where everything is better.
Mr. Robot: Not for him.
Elliot: If you're here to tell me what I did was wrong.
Mr. Robot: Not anymore. You need to start seeing that for yourself.
Elliot: Understand, I had.
Mr. Robot: Had to what?
Elliot: This is the only strategy for us.
Mr. Robot: Strategy? So, what, you're just going to take his place. Is that what this is? It's not that easy.
Elliot: Why not? I look exactly like him.
Mr. Robot: Trust me when I tell you this, you are not him.
Elliot: I don't have time to explain this to you.
Mr. Robot: You need to stop.
Elliot: No. I'm not letting you steal this from me.
Mr. Robot: Just who exactly do you think the thief is here?
Elliot: I'm running late. I've got to get going.
Mr. Robot: You know this can't happen.
Elliot: If you don't want to help me, then get the fuck out of my way.

