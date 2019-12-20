Watch Survivor Online: Season 39 Episode 13

Who won the most controversial season yet?

On Survivor Season 39 Episode 13, the jury assembled to talk about the strengths and weaknesses of the finalists. 

Spilo 1

With that, the talk also turned to Dan Spilo being the first contestant to be ejected from the series. 

How did Jeff and everyone else address the elephant in the room?

Thanks to the security concerns, the episode was pre-recorded. 

So, there's bound to be a lot of wild moments. 

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

