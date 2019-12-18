Watch Teen Mom 2 Online: Season 10 Episode 31

How does it feel to have your relationship highs and lows play out on the small screen?

On Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 31, Chelsea and Cole fielded a lot of questions about their relationship, as did guests Cate and Tyler from Teen Mom: OG.

Meanwhile, Kailyn rvaled how she felt about Jade joining the cast, leading to another big argument.

Elsewhere, Briana's mom arrived on the scene armed with a secret.

Did she spill the beans?

