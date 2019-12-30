Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 12 Episode 9

Did Cynthia have it out with Kenya?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 Episode 9, the two women locked horns, with Cynthia questioning whether Kenya purposefully tried to destroy Mike's proposal.

How did Mike feel about all of the drama, and, of course, Kenya's story?

Meanwhile, the housewives were stunned by a surprising arrival -- one that pit two of the ladies against each other.

Elsewhere, Nene revealed a shocking fact about her marriage, while simultaneously trying to make sense of everything that happened.

