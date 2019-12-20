Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: The Last Supper

Did the Giudices manage to make the most of another holiday without Joe?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 Episode 7, Teresa struggled to keep it together when she learned her husband's chances of staying in the U.S. were slim to none.

Did her family step in to help her daughters through another difficult time?

Meanwhile, Dolores grew frustrated when her family grilled David about his intentions for her.

What did they learn?

Elsewhere, Jennifer's brother stayed with her for the holidays, and got candid about his sexuality.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.