ABC Cheat Sheet: Which Shows Will Be Canceled?

Now that we're into 2020, the broadcast networks will be making renewal or cancellation decisions in the coming months.

But one show on the network you can count on not returning for a second season is Emergence.

The Alison Tolman-fronted mystery thriller is failing to live up to the hype in the ratings, making it a strong contender to be canceled after just one season.

Scroll down for a look at all of ABC's scripted line-up and what decision we think ABC will make on them based on most up to date ratings and network politics.

Grey's Anatomy - Renewed

Grey's Anatomy continues to be a solid option for ABC, with Grey's Anatomy Season 16 averaging 6.1 million viewers and a 1.3 rating. The series continues to be the network's highest-rated and most-watched scripted series.

It also gets a big boost in delayed viewing, so it will really be on the air for as long as Ellen Pompeo wants to play Meredith Grey. ABC has already locked Pompeo in for next season because the series has been renewed.

There's no telling what the future holds beyond that. Fans reacted negatively to the news of Justin Chambers' exit. Could that be the thing that leads to fans tuning out for good?

Time will tell.

The Conners - Certain Renewal

Despite never reaching Roseanne's level of success, The Conners is a success story for ABC. It is the network's highest-rated and most-watched comedy series, coming in at 5.7 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating.

The fans seem to agree that it is different enough from its predecessor and manages to stand on its own very well. It is a magnet in the DVR department, but it doesn't enjoy the level of success as some other series abroad.

Being a domestic success will be enough to keep this show on the air for the years to come.

Modern Family - Ending

Modern Family Season 11 is averaging 4.2 million viewers and a 1.0 rating, and the series will sign off for good later this year.

The Goldbergs - Certain Renewal

This hit comedy is down somewhat from last season, losing 25% in the demo. It is currently averaging 4.1 million viewers and a 0.9 rating, so it is performing well enough to stick around.

It boasts strong increases on the DVR, so there's no reason to suggest it will be winding down any time soon.

The Good Doctor - Certain Renewal

This medical drama has continued to erode in its third season, which is currently averaging 5.7 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

It has always been a solid performer on the DVR front and remains a top 5 series for ABC, so it will be renewed.

A Million Little Things - Certain Renewal

This ABC drama has been relatively steady, averaging 4.5 million viewers and a 0.8 rating. Like many shows, people watch it post-airdate, meaning that it's looming move back to 10/9c shouldn't have much of an effect on the ratings.

It will be back for a third season.

Mixed-ish - Likely Renewal

This second spinoff of Black-ish has been pulling in passable ratings. Currently averaging 3.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo. It also scores well in delayed viewing.

It should be back for a second season.

Schooled - Likely Renewal

This spinoff of The Goldbergs is averaging 3.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating out of the mothership series. That's a decent hold, and the show should score a renewal unless the ratings drop considerably in the second half of the season.

Bless This Mess - Likely Renewal

Bless This Mess is the only ABC scripted series to rise in the demo year-to-year. It is averaging 3.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. Despite dropping a lot from The Conners, it is still a solid performer.

Single Parents - Could Go Either Way

This comedy series is down almost 25% in the demo year-to-year and is averaging 2.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo. The series does not get the critical love of Bless This Mess or the same DVR bump.

It could go either way at this stage.

Black-ish - Likely Renewal

Even with diminished on-air ratings, there's no way ABC would cancel black-ish without a pre-planned final season. It is pulling in 2.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, but the show has won several awards and kick-started two successful spinoffs.

American Housewife - Likely Renewal

ABC is partly to blame for the downturn in this show's ratings. After moving to Fridays, it slipped to 3.4 million viewers and a 0.6 rating. The network wants to move the show to Wednesdays, and it should perform well enough to stick around.

The Rookie - Likely Renewal

The Rookie moved to Sundays and dropped in the ratings, but 3.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, coupled with strong returns on the DVR front means this Nathan Fillion-led series will be back for a third season.

Stumptown - Could Go Either Way

Stumptown regularly doubles its Live+SD ratings on the DVR front. Stumptown Season 1 is averaging 3.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, but it regularly tops a 1.0 rating in Live+7.

It garnered a back 9 order, so ABC has faith in the series. If it can remain stable, it should be back for another season.

Emergence - Likely Cancellation

Emergence started its life as an NBC pilot, and ABC swooped in to pick it up because it believed in the series. However, Emergence Season 1 is averaging 2.8 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

It does get a minor boost on DVR, but not enough to think it will be on ABC's schedule next season.

How to Get Away With Murder - Ending

This long in the tooth drama is averaging 2.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in its final season.

Fresh Off the Boat - Canceled

Constance Wu can breathe a sigh of relief because this comedy is ending after its sixth season. It is currently averaging 2.3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

