Almost Family and Flirty Dancing Effectively Canceled

FOX is giving up on its current Wednesday night schedule which consists of Almost Family and Flirty Dancing.

The network has not officially canceled either series, but they will say goodbye to Wednesdays after next week, with both series being banished to Saturdays to finish out their runs.

Almost Family stars Brittany Snow, Tim Hutton, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Emily Osment, Mo McRae, Mustafa Elzein, and Victoria Cartagena.

The serires focuses on Julia Bechley (Snow) whose world turned upside down.

She learns that her father, Doctor Leon Benchley (Hutton), a pioneer in fertility, secretly used his own sperm to father over a hundred children.

While still coming to terms with this revelation, Julia discovers that she has two new half-sisters — her former best friend, Edie Palmer (Echikunwoke), and ex-Olympic athlete Roxy Doyle (Osment).

Almost Family Season 1 is averaging just 1.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, with the most recent episode coming in at an alarming 1 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Even before those ratings, the show was losing a significant chunk of The Masked Singer's ratings, meaning that it was earmarked for cancellation from the get-go.

Flirty Dancing is hosted by actress and dancer Jenna Dewan.

If follows complete strangers, who are each taught half of a dance routine.

They then meet for the first time on a blind date at a beautiful location, and dance together without saying a word.

Despite a decent launch over the holidays, the series quickly tapered off with the most recent installment doing just 1 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Both shows are slated to air as planned on Wednesday, but the following week (January 22) will play host to an encore of the two-hour series premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

January 29 will find reruns of 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Last Man Standing, and Outmatched.

Flirty Dancing will conclude with two episodes on Saturday January 22, but there's a much longer wait in store for Almost Family fans.

The final two episodes will air Saturday, February 22.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.