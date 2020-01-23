Ambitions Canceled After One Season at OWN

Stephanie Lancaster's days of causing trouble are officially over.

OWN has canceled Ambitions after one season, according to the show's leading lady, Robin Givens.

”Found out last week that Ambitions wouldn’t be returning for a second season,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

Ambitions explored the sexy, deceitful machinations of love, power and politics in America’s hottest urban mecca, Atlanta, Georgia.

It centers around the intense rivalry between formidable legal eagles Stephanie Lancaster (Robin Givens) and Amara Hughes (Essence Atkins), former best friends from college who find themselves adversaries in both their personal and professional lives.

The series also starred Brian J. White, Kendrick Cross, Brely Evans, Erica Page, and Essence Atkins.

Ambitions Season 1 launched to 1.2 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo, but the numbers dipped throughout the season.

The series finale, appropriately titled "Saved the Best for Last," had 0.6 million viewers and a 0.1 rating.

In Live+SD ratings, Ambitions Season 1 averaged 0.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating. The show got a sizeable boost in delayed viewing.

Series co-creator, Jamey Giddens, took to Twitter to confirm the cancellation.

"So this happened... #Ambitions was such a joy to create. I am forever grateful to @willpowerpacker and @LionsgateTV for the incredible opportunity to tell a fun, decadent story showing that tales about black and brown people don't have to be steeped in pathos & tragedy," he said.

A fan questioned the decision to end the series, and Giddens responded with the following message:

"Our show was the #1 show in black households for our timeslot across broadcasting and cable and more than doubled the viewership of a more "critically acclaimed" and quickly renewed show on the network. Your guess is as good as mine."

David Makes Man, which had worse overall ratings than Ambitions (Season 1 averaged 0.4 million viewers and a 0.1 rating in the demo).

As someone who watched Ambitions, it's a real shame the series has been canceled. There was a lot of potential, not only in the storylines but the acting.

There was so much to love about the show.

What do you think of the decision? Should there be another season?

Hit the comments below.

