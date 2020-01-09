American Horror Story: Sarah Paulson Returns!

It's a great day, American Horror Story Fanatics!

Fresh off the news that the series has scored a three-season renewal, Sarah Paulson has revealed she will be rejoining the cast for American Horror Story Season 10, airing later this year.

The actress appeared at the Television Critics Association Thursday to promote Mrs. America and ultimately dropped the bombshell that fans had been clamoring for.

“I did ask Ryan [Murphy] if the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back, and he said, ‘Yes, you could say.’ So, yes I will be back on American Horror Story,” Paulson revealed to Deadline.

The news is not particularly surprising, especially when you consider that Murphy previously teased he was rallying the troops for the tenth -- and potentially final season.

"It’s the last season we have contracted [at FX]. So, I’ve been quietly reaching out to various people," the co-creator told Deadline.

"Some people I haven’t reached out to yet because I was like ‘Do I have a role for them?’ So far, everybody I reached out to said ‘Yes’, so that’s been great.”

Murphy added that the people he invited back “helped build this show into what it is, who believed in it from the beginning.”

Despite appearing in the first 8 seasons, Paulson was not a part of American Horror Story Season 9 -- titled 1984.

However, the actress has been vocal about returning to the franchise, recently telling TV Guide that she would return if Evan Peters did.

"I would like to do something with Evan [Peters]," She dished.

"I miss Evan and I miss acting with Evan. So I'd love to have that experience again. If he'll come back, I'm back."

It's unclear which other cast members are returning at this stage, but if the creative forces thought it was the potential final season, we may be in for one of the best seasons yet.

A three-season renewal in today's TV climate is unprecedented, but it shows how viable the franchise is to FX.

“Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” John Landgraf, Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years."

"AHS has showcased a wealth of award winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story.”

What are your thoughts on this EXCELLENT news?

Hit the comments below.

AHS Season 10 debuts later this year on FX and Hulu.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.