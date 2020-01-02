American Horror Story: Sarah Paulson Will Return on One Condition

Sarah Paulson has opened up about a potential return to American Horror Story.

The actress who played multiple characters on the hit FX anthology series has revealed she would return on one condition.

That condition is that Evan Peters would return alongside her.

"I would like to do something with Evan [Peters]," Sarah revealed in a recent interview with TV Guide.

"I miss Evan and I miss acting with Evan. So I'd love to have that experience again. If he'll come back, I'm back."

With American Horror Story entering its tenth and potentially final season, it would be nice to have them on-screen together again, but it will ultimately come down the availability of the actors.

Paulson and Peters have had busy careers away from the franchise, but it would be the icing on the cake for them to return to celebrate the tenth season.

Not many shows make it that far into their run, but the reason AHS has survived for so long is that it continually reinvents itself, bringing new horrors to fans every single year.

Series co-creator Ryan Murphy previously teased that he was working on bringing some fan favorites back into the fold.

"We're working on an idea for season 10 that I think people will love because it's about reuniting fan favorite actors to come back – because it might be our last season," Murphy revealed to Deadline.

"So, I've been quietly reaching out to various people."

He added: "Some people I haven't reached out to yet because I was like 'Do I have a role for them?' So far, everybody I reached out to said 'Yes', so that’s been great."

Both Peters and Paulson sat out of American Horror Story:1984, with multiple new additions to the cast arriving for a refreshed season.

Paulson was said to be making a small appearance, but ultimately, the actress was too busy with other projects to pop up.

If AHS Season 10 does turn out to be the last-ever season, it would be nice to have Paulson, Peters, and other original cast members back to help say goodbye to the series.

What are your thoughts on this? Would you like to have both Peters and Paulson back for a tenth season? Is there anyone else you would like to return?

