BH90210: FOX Boss Reveals Why Series Was Canceled After One Season

BH90210's cancellation divided TV Fanatic readers when it was announced a few months ago.

Some liked the meta aspect of it all, and others just wanted to check back in with the characters they fell in love with in the first place.

Despite strong buzz, FOX decided against bringing it back for a second season, and now the network is opening up about the controversial decision.

FOX Entertainment Chief Michael Thorn chatted with Deadline about the scenario, admitting that the meta revival was a "ballsy" direction for the creative forces to take the series.

However, he went on to say that it was "brave for the actors" to pull off such a high-concept series and complimented them on a "terrific job."

Thorn followed that up by stating that the idea for the series was to do it as an event. In TV terms, events are one-and-done but have the possibility of returning a couple of years later if there's demand and a story.

While many thought the ratings were the concern, Thorn told the outlet that "it did well," and was "satisfying for fans," but the network didn't want to turn it "into something it wasn't intended to be, which is a long running concept that was not sustainable."

It makes sense that there would be reservations about it becoming a long-running thing, but it certainly seemed like the cast had other ideas.

Ahead of the premiere, Tori Spelling revealed that production was complete and teased that a Season 2 was in the works. That now seems like false hope for fans who enjoyed the refreshed concept.

Spelling and Jennie Garth worked on the concept with Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler. It brought back Garth, Spelling, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, and Brian Austin Green as they tried to get a revival off the ground.

If you watched BH90210 online, you know the series had a cliffhanger ending, with FOX giving the revival the green light, but revealing that one of the cast members would be cut from the ongoing series.

BH90210 Season 1 averaged 2.5 million viewers and a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. That was a decent figure, and the numbers only grew higher with DVR and Hulu viewing factored in.

Despite the November cancellation, the cast seemingly hinted that something else BH90210 related could materialize.

For now, the series is dead, but given that the franchise remains popular, it's likely something else will pop up down the line.

What do you think of this news, TV Fanatics?

Do you want more BH90210?

Hit the comments below.

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.