CBS Sets Premiere Dates for Man With a Plan and Pauley Perrette's New Sitcom

CBS on Tuesday confirmed the return date for a beloved returning comedy, and the premiere date for a brand new one.

Man With a Plan Season 4 will debut Thursday, April 2 at 8:30/7:30c, taking over The Unicorn's time slot.

Broke, starring Pauley Perrette (NCIS) and Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin), will launch that same night in the 9:30 pm slot.

The new series is replacing Carol's Second Act after it wraps up its freshman run.

Man With a Plan stars Matt Le Blanc (Friends) as Adam Burns, an old-school father Adam Burns who takes on more of the responsibilities of parenting his three rambunctious children (Kate, Emme and Teddy) when his wife returns to work

Adam must learn to balance this challenge with running a contracting business with his brother Don, while at the same time dealing with his overbearing father Joe

The series also stars Liza Snyder, Jessica Chaffin, Matt Cook, Grace Kaufman, Hala Finley, and Matthew McCann.

It has been a reliable performer for CBS since its debut, so all eyes will be on it to see if it can keep up the pace when it returns.

Broke focuses on a filthy rich trust fund baby (Jaime Camil) who gets cut off by his father, forcing him and his wife to move in with her estranged sister and share her home.

Broke is a multi-camera comedy from executive producer and writer Alex Herschlag. Other EPs include Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Ben Silverman, as well as Guillermo Restrepo, Gonzalo Cilley and Maria Lucia Hernandez (RCN TV and Resonant TV).

Jaime Camil is also an executive producer and stars with Pauley Perette, Natasha Leggero, Izzy Dias, and Antonion Corbo when an outrageously wealthy trust fund baby is cut off by his father, he and his wife move into her estranged sister’s Reseda home, forcing the two siblings to reconnect.

Pauley Perrette is probably most well known for her role on NCIS, so this is a complete departure for the actress.

Still, it will be fun to see how it all shakes out!

What are your thoughts on these premiere dates, TV Fanatics?

Hit the comments below.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.