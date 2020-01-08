Fanatic Feed: Last of the Mohicans, Thirtysomething(else), and Brides of Dracula News!

We're ready to round out today's entertainment news.

We have news about a TV series reboot, a movie franchise to television project, and a whole lot more.

Let's dig in!

First up, it appears Greg Berlanti has no desire to slow down.

He's getting back into business with ABC with Riverdale creator Ricardo Aguirre-Sacasa, the latter of which is working on getting as prolific with Berlanti.

They're developing a new series based on the Brides of Dracula called "The Brides."

Interestingly, this isn't the first time a Brides of Dracula-based series has been considered, and it's not even the first time THIS series has been on the table.

Described by ABC as a vampire soap about empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy -- and their nontraditional family, a show with the same logline was offered to NBC five years ago.

While that didn't go forward, Aguirre-Sacasa will write this script (and executive produce alongside Berlanti) for the sexy, contemporary reimagining of Dracula, and he's done a great job with Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

This sounds like something currently missing on network television, so we're looking forward to seeing how it proceeds.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Cary Jojo Fukanaga and Watchmen director Nicole Kassell are taking a new series to the upcoming HBO Max.

After about a year since it was first taken to market, Paramount Television's Last of the Mohicans has found a home on the streamer with the addition of Fukanaga and Kassell.

THR reports that the series is described as a retelling of the story of an unlikely romance between a young Mohican named Uncas and a mixed-race woman named Cora.

While the James Fenimore Cooper has been adapted for film several times and once for television by the BBC, this will be the first time a series has been produced for US television.

In soap opera news, CBS' The Young and the Restless has partnered with the American Cancer Society for a story featuring Sharon (Sharon Case) about breast cancer awareness.

In the storyline, Sharon shares with her boyfriend, Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso), that she has breast cancer. He accompanies her to meet with an oncologist to begin the process of learning more about her diagnosis and treatment.

In the coming weeks, Sharon relies on the support of her family and friends to stay positive.

“The Young and the Restless has always tackled important social issues within the show’s rich storytelling,” said co-executive producer and head writer Josh Griffith.

“From AIDS and alcoholism to drunk driving and domestic abuse, we’ve consistently tried to focus on the human condition in an open and honest manner. We’re proud to be joining with the American Cancer Society to deliver this important message about breast cancer awareness.”

In coordination with the launch of the story, a public service announcement (PSA) focusing on early detection from CBS Cares and the American Cancer Society with Ms. Case will be featured prominently at the end of the Jan. 9 episode.

Fans of Carol's Second Act and The Price Is Right are getting a treat when the cast of the former show takes over the excitement of the game show.

The entire cast of the freshman series will be on board to cajole host Drew Carey including Patricia Heaton, Ashley Tisdale, Ito Aghayere, Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Sabrina Jalees, Lucas Neff, and Cedric Yarbrough.

They'll also be modeling with some of the exciting prizes while giving them away on the longest-running game show in television history. Here's a peek:

Noel Fisher is joining The Conners!

The Shameless vet will appear across Shameless co-star Emma Kenney who plays David and Darlene's son, Harris, as Dan's brother.

Back in the day, it was revealed that Dan's father had a late-in-life child named Ed, Jr. (Ouch) Now he's all grown up!

The college graduate will harbor resentment towards his older brother for not helping to care for their octogenarian father.

There is more in store for fans of The Bachelor franchise!

Airing between the runs of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette (lest you ever forget about the long-running traditions), Listen to Your Heart will be a music-themed spinoff.

Apparently, the series will "unite two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love."

With recent series including Netflix's Soundtrack and NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, it's not surprise that reality is getting in on the music game.

On The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, 20 single men and women will set out to find love through music.

The contestants will be living under the same root, and their dates will be music-related, and as the couples inevitably fall for one another, they'll compete against each other through music challenges and live performances.

Whichever couple has performances that "reveal their love and devotion" to each other will move to the next installment.

So, it's like Dancing With the Stars with newly romantically linked couples doing the performing.

Are you in for that kind of thing? Well, set your calendar for April 13 so you don't miss the premiere on ABC!

One of the most quintessential Boomer shows to air on television is gearing up for a return engagement.

And in more ABC news, the network has ordered a pilot for Thirtysomething(else) featuring the cast from Thirtysomething.

It's take a few months for MGM TV to find a potential home for the sequel that will follow the extended families of the original characters including Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston) who will all return for the new incarnation.

Thirtysomething(else) will focus on the children of the original characters who are now in their 30s.

No other details are available, but considering the first series won 13 Emmy Awards out of 41 nominations and had a successful panel at the 2018 ATX Festival marking the 30th anniversary in 2017, all indications are that the audience will be there if the pilot gets picked up to series.

And finally, fans of British television who missed some good series during their first runs on varying U.S. networks will get another chance to watch.

CW Seed, The CW’s free, ad-supported digital network, has acquired the second window, non-exclusive streaming rights to 14 series from BBC Studios.

The pact will bring more than 200 episodes and 150 hours of scripted library content to the platform.

Now streaming on CW Seed, are The Intruders starring Oscar winner Mira Sorvino and Millie Bobby Brown (which aired in the US on BBC America), Atlantis starring Mark Addy, The Secret of Crickley Hall starring Maisie Williams and Tom Ellis, Bedlam featuring award-winning pop star Will Young, and the reimagined adventure series SINBAD.

James Corden’s award-winning comedy Gavin & Stacey, The Fades, starring Daniel Kaluuya, award-winning drama House of Cards, along with Robin Hood, Primeval, Bleak Old Shop of Stuff, Hyperdrive, The Deep, and Married Single Other will be available to stream on CW Seed beginning late January and will roll out through February 2020.

