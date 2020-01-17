Freeform at TCA: Two Renewals and a Series Order!

Freeform is the latest network to take to the Television Critics Association winter press tour, and there were some big announcements.

From renewals to series orders, we've rounded up everything you need to know below.

There will be more Good Trouble at the young-skewing cabler because a third season of the Fosters spinoff has been confirmed.

Good Trouble Season stars Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez as two foster siblings who move to Los Angeles with a lot of dreams.

When they arrive, however, they find themselves moving into a commune named The Coterie. They make friends with most of the people living there, and the setting is a haven or rich storylines.

Zuri Adele, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Roger Bart, Emma Hunton, and Josh Pence round out the cast of the series.

Good Trouble Season 2 is averaging 301,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating among adults 18-49.

The numbers leap with a week of DVR factored in, Hulu viewing, and Freeform app viewing, so the live ratings do not tell the full story for the series.

An episode order for the third season has not been announced, but you can catch the series Wednesdays at 10/9c.

Additionally, grown-ish has scored an order for a fourth season, less than 24 hours after its Season 3 debut.

The black-ish spinoff stars Yara Shahidi (black-ish) as Zoey Johnson, Trevor Jackson (American Crime) as Aaron Jackson, Francia Raisa (The Secret Life of the American Teenager) as Ana Torres, Emily Arlook (Hand of God) as Nomi Segal, Jordan Buhat as Vivek Shah, Chloe and Halle Bailey as Jazz and Sky Forster, Luka Sabbat as Luca Hall, and Diggy Simmons (Run’s House) as Doug Edwards.

The renewal is hardly surprising: Grown-ish is the network's highest-rated series in the 18-49 demo, with Season 2 averaging a 0.2 rating in Live+ Same Day figures.

Freeform does not have the best reputation for renewing shows, with the network canceling Cloak & Dagger, PLL: The Perfectionists, and Shadowhunters.

Aside from renewals, Freeform has also placed a series order for Last Summer, a brand new thriller that takes place during three different summers -- 1993,1994, and 1995.

Set in a small Texas town, a popular teenager named Kate goes missing. Another girl, Jeanette, goes from an awkward misfit to the most popular girl in town. However, she goes on to become the most despised person in America.

It sounds a bit like Pretty Little Liars, right?

Each episode is told from the POV of one of the two main girls, and the thriller “will have the viewers’ loyalties constantly shifting as more information is revealed,” according to the synopsis.

Mika Abdalla (Project Mc2) and Chiara Aurelia (Tell Me Your Secrets) lead the cast, with Michael Landes (Silent Witness), Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf), Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood), Allius Barnes (Unbelievable, PEN15), Blake Lee (Fam, Wisdom of the Crowd), Brooklyn Sudano (Taken), and Nathaniel Ashton also set to appear.

Jessica Biel is on board to executive-produce alongside Bert V. Royal and Michelle Purple, while the pilot was exec-produced and directed by Max Winkler.

