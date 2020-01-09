FX Premiere Dates: What We Do in the Shadows, Fargo, Archer, and More!

FX took to the TCA stage on Thursday, and offered up some premiere dates for shows on both FX and FXX, including What We Do in the Shadows and Fargo.

What We Do in the Shadows, a hilarious mockumentary series which won lots of praise last year will return for its second season on Wednesday, April 15 at 10/9c.

And because FX is great, the series will bow with a two-episode premiere that night, before returning to single installments each week thereafter.

Fargo, which will welcoe Chris Rock as the Season 4 lead is slated to get underway Sunday, April 19 at 10/9c.

Two episodes will air that night for the series that has not seen the light of day since June, 2017.

Pamela Adlon's Better Things has also scored an FX return date. The hit comedy series will begin its fourth season with a two-episode premiere Thursday, March 5 at 10/9c.

The network also has new series in the form of Breeders and The Most Dangerous Animal of All premiering Monday, March 2 at 10/9c and Friday, March 6, respectively.

Over in the land of FXX, Archer Season 11 will get underway Wednesday, May 6 at 10/9c.

This will be the first season without Adam Reed as a full-time showrunner, and given the way Archer: 1999 ended, we should probably prepare for some big changes.

What's more, the new season will be available on Hulu the day after its linear debut on FX as part of a new pact with the streamer.

Speaking of that pact, Devs, starring Nick Offerman will kickstart the FX on Hulu brand withtwo episodes on Thursday, March 5.

The rest of the series will roll out weekly.

Mrs. America, starring Cate Blanchett will launch Wednesday, April 15 on FOX on Hulu.

Neither series will air linearly on FX and are FX on Hulu exclusives.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.