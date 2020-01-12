God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 12 Review: BFF

There was an exceptionally large amount of drama on what was supposed to be the happiest episode of God Friended Me to date.

Arthur and Trish tied the knot (at last!), but they were blissfully unaware of the problems their children were facing in their personal lives.

Trish was looped in midway through God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 12 that her daughter, Julie, whom we just found out about, was not only pregnant but also getting divorced.

That's a handful to find out any day let alone on your wedding day.

But let me back it up just a little bit – Trish has a daughter?!

Miles echoed those sentiments when he questioned why they've never met her before, but more importantly, why wasn't she ever mentioned? Or maybe she was and I simply don't recall this brief moment. Let me know if that's the case!

Our marriage is over, but the worst part about it is that our friendship is too.

Julie came into town and her problems immediately took over the episode as she became Miles' next friend suggestion from The God Account, whom Miles assumed was Alphonse, the owner of New York and Son's and also, his dad's friend coming to the wedding.

In addition to wanting to confront Alphonse about his God Account assumptions and helping Julie with her pregnancy/divorce, Miles was also dealing with Ali's cancer diagnosis.

Oh, and he was Arthur's best man. Yeah, Miles' plate was full.

It was almost too full. At times, it felt like the series was trying too hard to hone in on a point, any point, that would make the audience feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

The show excels when heartwarming moments happen naturally like on God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 11 after Abe was reunited with his sister thanks to Miles and Joy.

Abe's desire to find his sister remained the focal point of the story and had an ending that proved exactly why Miles needs to continue his role within the God Account. It was a winning formula for the series.

During that episode, other minor storylines were floating around but they weren't fighting over our attention as was the case with the wedding.

We weren't able to enjoy Trish and Arthur's big moment because it was constantly being overshadowed by storylines that could've waited until a later time.

Julie's storyline was one that particularly felt ill-fitting as she "stole the thunder" from her mother numerous times, mostly without intending to.

For starters, it was way too convenient that Miles just so happened to be at the park when Sam was talking about his divorce and overheard everything. The God Account is good, but it's unlikely that it would plan Miles' running route to coincide with Sam's conversation.

Yet the biggest gripe with the episode was how Miles allowed himself to exert so much control over Julie's life.

He outed her pregnancy to Trish before she was ready to tell her mom, which forced her to confess that she was wracked with guilt over implanting the last remaining embryo without telling Sam.

Then, he outed Sam's new relationship to an already vulnerable Julie minutes before the church rehearsal.

He may have had the right intentions, but it was not his place to break that news to Julie. His role as the Prophet is to guide and assist rather than control people.

In this case, Miles controlled everything that happened with Julie and Sam, which lead to their blowout fight.

If they had arrived at this moment on their terms with a little push from Miles, things might not have gotten so ugly.

Since the show always ends on a high note, there was a happy ending eventually as Miles scrambled to smooth things over and salvage the friendship.

Dude, Alphonse is here. I can’t believe we could be starring at the man behind the curtain.

It was encouraging that despite a failed marriage, two people who still loved each other could remain friends and embrace this new journey together.

However, this specific friend suggestion deserved more time.

It should have been a multi-episode arc that allowed us to get to know Julie, understand their friendship, and highlight issues concerning IVF, divorce, and co-parenting. Instead, it felt rushed and glossed over to wrap up by the end of the episode.

Miles' need for control didn't end there as he jumped the gun and accused Alphonse of being the man behind the God Account without any concrete proof.

Admittedly, Alphonse could have been behind the account with how slyly he was speaking about being a fan of Miles' work and knowing Henry, Pria, and Simon, but that was it, he was just a fan; an expected red herring.

And the more red herring's we encounter, the less powerful and important the search for the God Account becomes.

Many of you have mentioned your frustration with the series continuously pushing the search for the God Account, and after this, I have to agree.

It's becoming a goose chase for the sake of it.

Miles claims he wants to meet the person to establish that he's ready to give up love and become the Prophet, but that doesn't need to be a conversation.

By continuing to respond to friend suggestions and doing the work to help those in need, Miles is proving his dedication.

The magic happens by simply believing in a higher power, even if it is likely that it's a man-made account and algorithm running the show.

Take, for example, the disillusionment after finding out who was behind the curtain in the Wizard of Oz.

Everyone was enchanted by the wizard because the belief gave them power and confidence in themselves, but that dissipated with the truth that it was a mere mortal.

It did, however, help them realize that everything they needed was buried deep down inside all along.

In this instance, regardless of who is running the show, Miles wants to help people; he enjoys it and it's given him a sense of purpose and something to believe in.

The behind-the-scenes mechanics are not important.

Unfortunately, Miles' belief that if he becomes the Prophet, the God Account will help with Ali's diagnosis is going to fuel him, even more, to find out the identity, especially since they may have a new lead in the hacker that told them about Alphonse in the first place.

Rakesh: Wait, they’re getting divorced?

Miles was a good brother and supported Ali as she went to the doctor and got the confirmation that she has breast cancer. It's tough for both of them but especially Miles, who remembers what he saw his mother go through when she was battling the disease.

While the results are not what Ali wanted to hear, it does get her more directly involved with the storyline, which might be the silver lining.

It's a good thing Miles at least respected Ali's privacy and didn't blurt out that she sick to his father on his wedding day.

Arthur looked so happy, he deserves this one day for himself before finding out that his daughter is going to suffer the way his wife did.

Miles' decision to become the Prophet also seems to cement his future with Cara. They'll be moving forward as friends who continue on the God Account journey together in the same way they started out.

As ready as they both were to walk away from the responsibilities, Cara realized that despite having beef with the God Account, she didn't want the people who needed their help to end up suffering.

It's great that they've made a decision, but I don't see why they're putting all their stock into what Gideon said and not finding out for themselves if the God Account would want Miles to give up love.

While this episode felt way too chaotic for me -- stripping it down to include only the charms of the wedding and possibly a chat with Alphonse would have fared better -- I have to comment on how beautiful everyone looked.

The ladies were stunning with their elaborate, long dresses and the Finer men clean up nice.

And it was nice to see Rakesh, Joy, and Cara all supporting the Finer family. The God Account has given Miles an impressive tribe and we need to just take a moment to acknowledge that, appreciate it, and celebrate it.

What's your take on the episode?

Was the wedding everything you expected?

Can Miles and Cara remain friends?

Did you laugh out loud when Rakesh suggested they clone Alphonse's phone? Add that to the list of illegal stuff he does daily .

Is Miles agreeing to take on the Prophet role for the right reasons?

God Friended Me fanatics, share your thoughts and criticisms in the comment section below.

