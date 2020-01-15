Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 11 Review: Clapback

Oh yes. The good, delicious drama is back.

Good Trouble returned in top form with Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 11 answering some of the questions Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 8 left us with, and of course, opening the door for new paths and potential plots.

Don't you adore this show? You have to love it.

All is not well between the sisters, but Callie is behaving maturely about it, and she hasn't lashed out at Mariana for the things she saw in the group chat.

She apologized for leaving a note to inform Mariana of her departure, but whenever someone prods her on why she chose to leave, she keeps her responses simple.

It was time for her and Mariana to have some space away from each other, and it's for the better. You have to commend Callie for not throwing her sister under the bus when she easily could have.

God knows Mariana threw her under a train.

But regardless of how the two sisters got to this point where there is a wedge driven between them, there's something to be said about them taking space apart.

Jude: What happened to Mariana?

Callie: I just needed a little space.

Jude: You never needed space before.

Callie: We're not in high school anymore. We're adults.

Jude: So this is you adulting?

Callie: You wanna have a sleepover?

Their relationship is the heart of this series, but they've become codependent.

They're away from their family and hometown, and they're trying to navigate adulthood, relationships, and careers, but up until this point, they could always lean on each other.

As Mariana said, the rooftop of Speckulate used to be their place, and it was due to Callie hightailing it across town to support her sister after a mere phone call.

They've been trying to live their lives and be real adults all of this time, but now, they're attempting to do it without relying so heavily on one another.

They served as each other's security blanket as they grew accustomed to life as young adults in LA, but regardless of how they got here, this is the next step for them.

Wilson: I have to go home and tell my wife our son is dead.

Callie: Do you want me to drive you?

In the end, it was probably necessary to put some distance between them and allow them to learn to function without using the other as a crutch. It also means a chance to explore different relationships outside of their sisterhood. Mariana has never struggled with this as she has been around most of The Coterie and befriended them.

However, Callie is the one who has always been more isolated; her Coterie time split between Gael and Mariana. The one drawback is that with her gone from the place, it's unlikely it'll change, and she'll spend more time with Jamie or on her own.

Sometimes it feels like Callie is on a show of her own because of the disconnect, and with her work issues, new developments with Wilson, and her throwing herself into Jamie, that doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon.

It's nice to see who these sisters are when they're apart and how they plan to function with this absence. They're going to try to fill the void in different ways.

Callie: How do you always know exactly what I need?

Jamie: I guess I'm just the perfect boyfriend.

Callie: You definitely are. So we didn't finish our conversation the other night.

Jamie: I'm aware.

For Callie, she has already taken to committing to Jamie. She entered the living situation with Jamie with a level-head. She was firm in saying it was temporary until she passed the Bar and could afford an apartment of her own.

But now, she's endeared by Jamie and how he knows her so well. He takes care of her, and he treats her well. He really is the perfect boyfriend.

In her moments of weakness, when she needs to reach out, or when she needs someone, he's there. He's so in tune with her he knows exactly when she needs him and what she needs before she can say as much.

It's enticing, and while I don't doubt she cares about him deeply, I believe she loves him because he loves her. It feels good to be taken care of and loved, and Callie, with her past, she's not finished being taken care of and loved yet.

In that sense, Callie has shifted her codependency and such from Mariana to Jamie. He's her new security blanket and safe place.

Callie knew she wasn't ready to live with Jamie permanently -- she knew it was a huge step and too fast-- but she decided that's what she's going to do anyway.

Despite knowing it's a bad idea, and it could end in disaster, and it also is unfair to Jamie, you also understand why she has retreated into the comfort, love, and safety of him.

He's such a good guy. And for now, maybe Callie does need what he can provide her. It's hard sometimes, though.

They're a great couple, and while it's evident that Jamie is sufficient for her, sometimes it's hard to say the same for him. You want a relationship to have some level of balance.

Callie is fast-tracking this relationship, but maybe it doesn't have to be a negative thing. Now that she has told him that she loved him and she plans to stay with him, it does make you wonder when this engagement ring might come into play.

Will she find it? What will happen if and when she does?

The show is about the Coterie gang, so we know Callie can't stay away for too long.

The show has its fill of incredible men, and Jamie showcased it multiple times throughout the hour in how supportive he was of Callie.

He hasn't pried into what was going on with her sister too much. He called her at the right moment when she broke down after her time spent with Wilson, and he was smart enough to know he isn't going to be enough for her.

Callie: Jude?

Jude: Hey.

Callie: What are you doing here?

In the absence of who had become her "person," he called Callie's original person, Jude.

The Jude cameo was as delightful as always. He knows his sister well, and his mere presence was enough to get her through the day and soothe her after a day spent with Wilson.

They have the best moments together, and when she went into detail about how vividly she remembers the day she found out their mother died, you wanted to reach through the screen and console her.

Jamie is the best. He knew it was an intimate moment the two siblings needed to share, so he stepped back after a while, but it's one of the first times we've ever heard Callie into that much detail about their mother's death.

Grief is powerful. Guilt is too, and it put into perspective how and why she stuck by Wilson the way she did throughout the day.

It was an arduous day.

Callie, despite everything that happened at the Coterie, still showed up for Malika, Jamie in tow, and she attempted to help her former flatmate out after Malika's arrest.

Wilson had every right to go through with the charges against Malika; he did, and there's no getting around it. He let her off the hook the first time, but he had no incentive to do it again after she violated the restraining order he had against her.

But life came at him fast, and Malika was the least of his worries.

When he crumpled into himself outside the courthouse, it looked like he had a heart attack. Instead, he had his heart broken by the devastating news of his son's death.

Callie was there for him all throughout, and despite the turn Wilson made in characterization and everything that transpired between them, it was great having the two of them together again.

The entire hour mixed and matched dynamics brilliantly, and can we have more of that all of the time?

Wilson's final moments with Tate were not the best, and they said some terrible things to one another. Wilson will wrestle with that guilt for the rest of his life.

He was too busy being defensive when Tate talked about how ashamed he was of his father for his court rulings. Wilson countered Tate's attack on something Wilson had control over with berating his son for his addiction.

Wilson: There are worse things than being like me.

Tate: Are you kidding me? I'm ashamed to tell people that my father is a judge who lets cops get away with shooting people.

It didn't compare. And it was such a harsh exchange, one's jaw dropped. Now, Tate is dead from an overdose after an argument with his father ended with Wilson telling Tate how ashamed he was of him.

Wilson is channeling all of his guilt into getting angry and wanting to go after whoever sold Tate the drugs. He's a man with great power who doesn't always wield it justly and responsibly, and he's headed down a dark path of using it for vengeance.

Callie is working at Legal Aid, and she's stuck in the middle of her two bosses. But now, she has Wilson requesting her help. She was with him at the darkest point of his life, and it has seemingly bonded them.

Wilson: I have to go home and tell my wife our son is dead.

Callie: Do you want me to drive you?

Callie used to play PI and investigate matters for the greater good on The Fosters. It led to many triumphs, failures, and nailbiting, exasperating moments.

Wilson has sanctioned her to tap into that side of herself again, and God help us all, this could get interesting. Now, will she blow off her new job and the class-action suit to track down Graham and help Wilson?

Will she be helping Wilson to prevent Malika from going to jail? It seems like it.

Callie: It isn't a violation of the restraining order if she didn't know he was there.

Jamie: It is if she didn't leave.

Malika: How much trouble am I in?

Callie: It's a misdemeanor offense.

Mariana also struggled in the absence of her sister, and she's learning to lean a bit more on Raj and her friends at the Coterie.

Kendra kicked her off the app. Claire is in charge of it, and Kendra is making waves and looking into the leak of information.

Mariana has done a 360 at Speckulate. It's disheartening to see how she's fallen.

In her attempt to do the right thing, all has gone to hell. She isn't working on her own app. Angela was fired, and Evan isn't answering her calls.

She doesn't have access to him anymore after all the time she spent building a friendship with him. The Byte Club is frustrated with how everything has gone down, and they might turn on her.

Mariana: Excuse me, when is Evan available?

Assistant: How about the tenth?

Mariana: Today is the eleventh.

It doesn't help matters that she placed Raj in charge of her project while she's under investigation. They're not going to respond well to a man being in charge of them after they spent all of that time fighting for women's rights in the workplace, even if that man is an ally like Raj.

Plus, it's out in the open that he's Mariana's boyfriend, so it's a different type of special treatment and favoritism.

And Mariana is back to working with the bro-holes Alex and Sam. She's also on borrowed time if and when Kendra finds out she's behind the salary leak.

Raj: Hey, you live, your learn.

Mariana: Maybe if I just talk to Amanda.

Kendra has a reputation for laying off people, among other things. The new changes at Speckulate may do more harm than good.

She doesn't have her sister to turn to, and she's on the cusp of making some more questionable choices. She's not going to let the Evan thing go, for starters.

But she also wants to speak to Angela, too. Also, she's bound to confront the women of the Byte Club as well. They could easily make her the woman who takes the fall for everything.

Oh, Mariana. Everything at Speckulate is a mess.

Not that she and Gael ever spent much time together at work anyway, but he's not there to be a friendly face anymore.

After his time spent with Davia (seriously, kudos to the show for mixing up the pairings and interactions, it was invigorating), he decided to quit his job.

Graphic design isn't making him happy, and he wants to devote all of his time to making his art.

It's a huge risk, but I'm proud of him.

And he proved to be a supportive friend when he helped Davia with her "Fat Bitch" music video.

Davia: I don't need you defending me. I thought you got that after my mother was here, but I am a proud fat bitch. So just stay off of my ex's ex's Instagram and go back to whatever emaciated 20-year-old you're hiding in there because I know it isn't Jennifer, OK? She told me that you signed the divorce papers.

Dennis: Is that all?

When she danced it out to Lizzo in another fabulous, raw, and real scene that perfectly captured womanhood -- and then got all dolled up and went knocking at Gael's door, it felt like they were gearing toward a Dael hookup.

And you know what? For a brief moment, I was into it. If not for the fact that no one wants to see Gael reduced to no-strings-attached Latin lover and Davia is head over heels for Dennis, she and Gael would be the best bang buddies.

Instead, he helped her with a body-positive clap-back video in which she unapologetically embraced being a "fat bitch."

She flaunted her curves and sang to her heart's content letting her haters be her motivators.

She embraced her inner Lizzo, and I'm beyond happy she didn't let the nasty words of others bring her down.

However, it left me with mixed feelings.

She was correct in saying "fat" shouldn't be the insult hurled at her for her actions. Being fat shouldn't be equated to being morally bankrupt.

It was derogatory and low. It's also a case of a hurt person lashing out and hurting someone else.

But isn't that Davia's M.O, too?

She slept with a married man for months to years. She sang at the same man's wedding. And after all that time of betrayal and infidelity, he left his wife for her.

Jeff's wife is hurt and has every reason to be, and she's more than entitled to be upset with Davia this friend who slept with her husband.

Were her words kind? No. But did anyone expect them to be?

Davia says and does unkind things all of the time, and usually, others are expected to deal with or let them go.

So why is it when something happens to her, it becomes a crusade, but it isn't when she's frequently mean, insensitive, and thoughtless to others?

Knowing the wrong she did and the hurt and pain she had a part in inflicting, wouldn't you expect her to take the "L?"

It doesn't sit well "clapping back" at the wife of the guy of whom you had an affair with a body-positive Insta video that easily could've been perceived as Davia rubbing it in.

Wouldn't a conversation have been better? It was inspiring for all of those who endure name-calling, but for the situation at hand, it was counterproductive.

Davia is easily one of the most complex, flawed, and authentic characters on this series. She inspires you and makes you root for and rally around her, but she's also maddening.

She's also feeling the hurt after Dennis lied to her about rekindling things with his wife. She loves him, and she's trying to stay true to herself by addressing her feelings, but maybe Dennis isn't ready.

It's the drawback of their relationship where they're intoxicating together, but neither of them seems particularly ready for a relationship right now.

Davia: I don't need you defending me. I thought you got that after my mother was here, but I am a proud fat bitch. So just stay off of my ex's ex's Instagram and go back to whatever emaciated 20-year-old you're hiding in there because I know it isn't Jennifer, OK? She told me that you signed the divorce papers.

Dennis: Is that all?

And Dennis most likely doesn't want to jeopardize the most stable relationship providing him solace right now. It's reasonable.

But Davia's insecurities always get the better of her and hinder rationale.

Despite everything she has learned about Dennis and all the time she spent with him, she still believes her size is what keeps him from liking her romantically.

And despite the situations she herself has been in with Dennis, including a snuggle session in his bed, she still assumed the worst when she knocked on his door and sleepy, hungover Malika answered while shirtless Dennis slept behind her.

They've given us all the sweet Denvia goodness we love, but switching it up with some Dennis and Malika made for an enjoyable hour.

You could always sense the two of them were close too, as close as Dennis allows himself to be with any of them.

Malika: I screwed everything up. Everything.

Different people give you different things in relationships, and for Malika, Dennis was the perfect person to get drunk and wallow in her screw up without feeling judged.

Dennis and Malika were in their own little world, and he almost took a big step sharing the story of his son and showing her the mural.

He didn't, but he thought about it. It's a start. As captivating as Dennis and Davia are, she cannot be his everything.

He opted to tell her about his stress-relieving drum sessions, and they jammed out, screamed, and got drunk.

Malika: So when are you going to tell me your secret?

Dennis: I'm in love with you.

Malika: Stop that. I mean it.

Dennis: Sometimes, when I feel like I'm about to lose my mind, I bang on my drums until my hands bleed.

Their friendship is so underrated. I don't believe in their drunken state they did anything more than the above and passed out. What about you?

Dennis watching Davia after the others found out she was a mistress, and his fist bump with Isaac would feel different if something did happen between Malika and Dennis.

Malika has a lot on her mind with a misdemeanor hanging over her and the fight with Isaac.

Isaac has been nothing but supportive of Malika. Honestly, Good Trouble has some of the best boyfriends.

Isaac: I know activism is important to you, and I'm not asking you to drop it. I just need to know that when it comes down to it that we come first.

Malika: We do.

However, he had every right to be livid. She does put her activism ahead of their relationship. Hell, she puts it ahead of all of her relationships.

He has wanted her to meet his family and spend time with them for ages, and after promising to make it to the birthday dinner knowing she could be arrested or things could go awry, she chose the rally anyway.

Malika has regrets, and she bit off more than she could chew joining the movement. It wouldn't be a surprise if she continues to struggle with how entrenched in it she wants to be.

Alice's relationships are no less messy.

Lindsay: What's her deal?

Alice: She's my ex.

Joey came to support her stand-up routine, and it was a success.

But Lindsay is messy and conniving. They invited Alice to open for them at a comedy set in Sacramento.

The messed up thing is they probably do like and respect Alice as a comedienne, but their previous actions and words have shown they often have ulterior motives.

But despite Alice's love for Joey, she has feelings for Lindsay too.

Lindsay moved on to hitting on Sumi, and she was reciprocating it and wanted Lindsay's number.

Lindsay focusing their attention to Sumi would resolve a lot of the potential issues with her, Lindsay, and Joey.

But she has a chance of getting Lindsay out of her hair as a potential suitor while keeping them as a friend and mentor, but she chose to keep Lindsay and Sumi apart instead.

It'll undoubtedly backfire. But. ow she has to think about what her jealous and territorial reaction to Sumi getting with Lindsay means.

Over to you, Good Trouble Fanatics.

What did you think of the winter premiere? Is Callie moving too fast with Jamie? What are your thoughts about her helping Wilson in the aftermath of Tate's death?

What will happen to Mariana if the truth comes out? Will the others turn on her?

Do you think something happened between Dennis and Malika? What did you think about Davia's clapback video?

Hit the comments below.

Clapback Review Editor Rating: 4.9 / 5.0 4.9 / 5.0

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 1 Vote) 4.9 / 5.0

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.