Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 13 Review: The Rat Was Caught Right In The Nest

So how good is Chi McBride's golf game?

Once again, Grover had his golf game spoiled on Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 13.

But this is a man who stubbornly kept dragging around his caddy during a heatwave on Hawaii Five-0 Season 9 Episode 3.

So finding a man turned into a popsicle was only going to delay, not derail, his round.

Poor Grover. His wife wins him a round at the private golf club that he's been attempting to join and he couldn't even tee off without being interrupted.

Still he and Zev made quite the investigative team.

Grover took the lead when it came to examining the crime scene and searching the personal spaces of Chuck the murder victim.

He was the one who established that Chuck had a seemingly unlimited source of cash. But Zev figured out how Chuck came by that money.

It took him no time to determine that Chuck was laundering money and he had quite the knack for forensic accounting.

With the help of Duke and HPD, they broke up a counterfeit laundering operation.

After Grover established from where the counterfeit cash was coming, Zev was able to figure out Chuck likely partner and murderer.

Then Zev was the one who chased down the fleeing murderer faster than Grover was able to in a golf cart.

It was amusing how the case soured Grover on the club, to the point where he turned down a membership invitation. So he and Zev ended up playing on a municipal course instead.

Zev was an intriguing character who was way overqualified to be security chief at a country club.

He's got to have a colorful backstory. I'm thinking an ex-Mossad agent who retired to Hawaii for its balmy climes. In other words, Israel without the constant threat of war.

In any event, it would be interesting to have him return in the future, although it might be difficult to organically fit a golf-course security chief into another episode.

Now, what to make of the Danny-and-Steve-deal with a bully storyline.

It's always fun when those two deal with civilians, such as poor Principal Aki. They don't get out much outside their circle of coworkers and allies, do they?

That Steve is Charlie's honorary uncle was to be expected. That he was Danny's "emotional support friend" was less so.

He even tried to console the principal when Danny stormed out because the bully's parents hadn't show up for the meeting.

It was unexpected to have Steve explain how he had once been bullied when he first went to military school and how he came out stronger on the other side.

It was a nice role reversal to watch McGarrett being the voice of reason attempting to stop Danny from doing something stupid.

Like tracking down Blake's father Luke and pulling him over after turning on their sirens.

Danny soon encountered his past when Luke told them about his contentious divorce and the negative effects it was having on his son, who was acting out by bullying.

Having been through a similar situation with Rachel and Grace, Danny was soon shaking hands with Luke and offering to help in any way he could.

Steve hosting a get-together with Luke and Blake seemed to smooth out any friction. The boys joined together to chase Eddie around while Danny offered his divorce wisdom to Luke.

Tani earned that beer at McGarrett's house. She had been by herself at the Palace all day, after receiving the voicemail from Junior that he was abruptly leaving for a stint in the Reserves.

Don't read too much into Junior's absence. Even though Hawaii Five-0 gets a longer season than most series, there's a lot of cast members to accommodate.

So it's just Junior's turn to be offscreen. He's got too many interesting storylines going to just disappear for good.

At least he got his absence explained. Quinn got only an indifferent shrug from McGarrett when Tani asked where she was. And Danny's absences are rarely addressed anymore.

It's just the natural order of things. It's McGarrett, then everyone else draws straws for that episode.

Finally, Adam returned. But what the hell was he up to?

It can't be what it appeared to be. You don't go through all that effort to rehabilitate a character only to have him go back to the dark side, seemingly for no reason.

If he was going to revert to Yakuza Adam, wouldn't he have done so when Kono left him?

Also, after her father just got killed in the line of duty, would Tamiko want Adam anywhere near the Yakuza? I think not.

Finally, would Adam betray the friends who gave him a soft landing spot after the hard times he had been going through? That's unlikely.

He's got to be working way undercover for some federal police agency seeking to bring down the Yakuza. Nothing else makes sense.

What his end game is supposed to be, other than taking down the dangerous Kenji, isn't at all clear, however. Getting re-involved with, then betraying, the Yakuza is only going to put a bigger target on the backs of him and Tamiko.

