HBO Sets Premiere Dates for Insecure, The Plot Against America, and More!

HBO is the latest network to take to the Television Critics Association winter press tour, and the premium cabler dropped some premiere dates for us!

First up, Issa Rae's Insecure will return for its long-delayed fourth season on Sunday, April 12.

The hit series was renewed back in 2018, but like many TV shows, but it sat all of 2019 out.

The good news is that we're getting 10 episodes this season. The previous three seasons came in at 8 episodes each.

A new show coming to HBO later this year is The Plot Against America. The new limited series will debut Monday, March 16.

The series is based on the acclaimed Philip Roth novel of the same name, imagines an alternate American history during World War II, told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey as they endure the political rise of Charles Lindbergh, an aviator-hero and xenophobic populist, who captures the presidency and turns the nation toward fascism.

Created by frequent collaborators David Simon and Ed Burns (HBO’s “The Wire” and “Generation Kill”), the six-part limited series THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA debuts MONDAY, MARCH 16 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO.

The limited series will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms. “As one of our greatest novelists, Philip Roth was generally more known for narratives that went directly to the human heart and the human condition,” says Simon, who was able to meet with Roth once to discuss the project before the novelist’s death in 2018.

“But with ‘Plot,’ he delivered an emotionally moving political tract about our country taking a dry run at totalitarianism and intolerance. That it was published in 2004 makes it no less prescient a document at this moment in time. Roth was warning us that it can happen here. And it can.”

The limited series stars Zoe Kazan (HBO’s “The Deuce”) as Elizabeth “Bess” Levin, an insightful mother and homemaker who fears for the future as she tries to protect her family amid the escalating political climate; Morgan Spector (HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” and the upcoming “The Gilded Age”) as Herman Levin, her proud and opinionated husband who works as an insurance agent and tries to maintain normalcy and assert himself as an American citizen even as his country seems to be slipping into fascism, anti-Semitism and xenophobic isolationism; Winona Ryder (HBO’s “Show Me a Hero”) as Evelyn Finkel, the unmarried, older sister to Bess whose own plans were arrested by years of caring for her infirm mother and is hungry to find her own place in life; John Turturro (HBO’s “The Night Of”) as Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf, a politically conservative rabbi transplanted from Charleston, S.C. who seizes the reins of history to become a key figure in the emergent Lindbergh administration; Anthony Boyle (Broadway’s “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) as Alvin Levin, the angry orphaned nephew who allows his own sense of injustice and political differences with his Uncle Herman to carry him from the streets of Newark to the battlefields of Europe and then back again; Azhy Robertson (“Marriage Story”) as ten-year-old Philip Levin, the youngest of the Levin clan who copes with his own innocent curiosity and growing anxiety in a world that seems to be collapsing around him; and Caleb Malis (“Blood Widow”) as Sandy Levin, the Levin’s artistic teenage son who rebels against his parents as his adolescence becomes entangled with his growing admiration for Lindbergh.

Supporting cast include David Krumholtz (HBO’s “The Deuce”) as Monty Levin, the overbearing successful older brother of Herman whose sole focus is on running his wholesale produce business; Michael Kostroff (HBO’s “The Wizard of Lies”) as Shepsie Tirschwell, the realistic and cautious Newsreel Theater projectionist; and Jacob Laval (“Team Marco”) as Seldon Wishnow, Philip’s geeky, introverted neighbor who is unaware of the increasingly violent political atmosphere.

Another limited series, I Know This Much Is True will take flight this April.

The series comes Derek Cianfrance (“Blue Valentine,” “The Place Beyond the Pines”), and is a six-part limited drama series, starring Mark Ruffalo (Emmy® winner for HBO’s “The Normal Heart”), who also serves as an executive producer, as identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in a family saga that follows their parallel lives in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness.

The series shows Dominick and Thomas at different stages in their lives, beginning in their present with both brothers approaching middle-age, filled in with Dominick’s flashbacks to their young adulthood.

Finally, Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant are attached to star on The Undoing, another six-part limited series, premiering in May.

The series follows Grace and Jonathan Fraser (Kidman and Hugh Grant) who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves.

Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family.

The Undoing also stars Edgar Ramirez (Emmy® nominee for “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” and “Carlos”) as Detective Joe Mendoza; Ismael Cruz Cordova (“Berlin Station”) as Fernando Alves; Matilda De Angelis as Elena Alves; Lily Rabe (“American Horror Story”) as Sylvia Steinetz; Noma Dumezweni (“Black Earth Rising”) as Haley Fitzgerald; Noah Jupe (“Honey Boy” and “A Quiet Place 2”) as Henry Fraser, Jonathan and Grace’s precocious and artistic 12-year-old son; Sofie Gråbøl (HBO’s “Gentleman Jack,” “Fortitude”) as Catherine Stamper; and Donald Sutherland (Emmy® winner for “Citizen X”) as Franklin Reinhardt, Grace’s father, a retired financier and loving grandfather who is tasked with protecting his family when turbulent revelations come to light.

