Hunters: Amazon Series Starring Al Pacino Gets Premiere Date!

Amazon Prime Video today announced a premiere date for the highly-anticipated conspiracy thriller Hunters.

Created by David Weil, Hunters stars legendary Academy Award-winner Al Pacino and is executive produced by Academy Award-winner Jordan Peele.

In addition to the launch date for the thriller, they also dropped key art and a trailer. Let's take a look!

Hunters follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City.

The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S.

The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.

The series also stars Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin.

With the recent spate of atrocities against Jews across the world, this series seems very timely despite being a period piece.

"You can get away with anything in America," says Dylan Baker's character.

It seems Hunters is going to show that mindset has its consequences.

There is a lockpicker, a spy, a soldier, a master of disguise and two unlikely-looking weapons experts.

Will they become the evil they are fighting as Agent Morris suggests?

She also says, "There is a wrong way and a right way to get justice."

For viewers, there is an entertaining way, and that's what it looks like we're getting from Hunters.

It's interesting that the series is inspired by true events.

With a quick search of the Internet, I come up with nothing. Is Hunters inspired in the same way Fargo was based on a true story?

I'm sure interested in finding out.

Additionally, this is the first series for Al Pacino since he starred as Roy Cohn in Angels in America in 2003.

He doesn't do television often, so this should be quite the treat!

What are you thinking so far? It sounds excellent, right?

Check out the trailer here:

Hunters, produced by Amazon Studios, Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, was created by Weil, who serves as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside executive producer Nikki Toscano.

Alfonso Gomez-Rejon directed the pilot and is an executive producer.

The series is executive produced by Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions; Nelson McCormick; David Ellender, Chief Executive Officer, Sonar Entertainment.

An Amazon Original, Hunters will premiere globally on Friday, February 21, 2020.

Will you be watching?

