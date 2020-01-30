Katharine McPhee: Returning to TV!

Katharine McPhee is returning to the small screen.

The beloved actress and musician will lead the cast of Netflix comedy Country Comfort, according to TV Line.

Netflix handed out a straight-to-series order for the multi-camera sitcom which finds the actress "as a modern-day, country-tinged version of Fran Drescher’s iconic au pair" from the hit TV series The Nanny.

Even though there are similarities to The Nanny, it does actually come from that show's executive producer, Caryn Lucas, but TV Line notes that it is not a reboot of the series.

McPhee is set to play a country singer named Bailey, who takes a job as a nanny for a cowboy and his five children.

“With a never-give up attitude and loads of Southern charm, this newbie-nanny is able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure they’ve been missing,” per the official logline.

“To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she’s been missing in this musically talented family who help get her back on the road to stardom.”

The cast also includes Eddie Cibrian, Ricardo Hurtado (School of Rock), Jamie Martin Mann, Pyper Braun, Shiloh Verrico, and Griffin McIntyre.

McPhee exploded on to the scene in 2006 as a runner-up on American Idol Season 5. Her self-titled debut album followed in January 2007, propelling the actress to further stardom.

She then had small roles on Ugly Betty and CSI: NY before landing a series regular role on NBC musical drama Smash, a role she kept right up until the series was canceled in 2013.

Her next big TV role was as Paige Dineen on CBS procedural Scorpion from 2014-18.

McPhee's new Netflix role marks the first time she will be back in a regular role on the small screen since that series.

She is also well-known for her stint on Broadway in the production of Waitress, in which she played the lead role of Jenna Hunterson from April to August 2018.

The role then returned on the West End, and she reprised it in 2019.

