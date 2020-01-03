Killing Eve Gets Early Season 4 Renewal Ahead of Season 3 Debut

The complicated relationship between Eve Polastri and Villanelle will continue to be televised.

BBC America and AMC have handed out an early fourth season renewal to the award-winning drama series, which is slated to return for its third later this year.

“How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years,” AMC Networks Entertainment Group president Sarah Barnett said in a statement.

“The reason for this series’ emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and it’s fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle."

"Season 3 lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed.”

“I am beyond thrilled that we can continue our extraordinary journey,” said executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle.

“It is testament to everyone involved that we have been picked up so early — the magnificent actors, writers, directors and production team. We are extremely lucky to work with such fierce and dedicated people.”

Additionally, the series will announce a new female lead writer for the fourth season in due course. Killing Eve Season 1 had Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the wheel, Killing Eve Season 2 had Emerald Fennell, and Killing Eve Season 3 has Suzanne Heathcote.

Killing Eve Season 2 was simulcast on BBC America and AMC, and the series had the highest rate for any returning drama since Breaking Bad's finale season.

In fact, the series doubled its freshman audience in Live+SD ratings, proving that the positive buzz was paying off in a big way for the show.

The show is a roaring success across the globe, with BBC UK announcing that Killing Eve Season 2 topped the list of online service BBC iPlayer's most-watched shows.

The season garnered over 40 million online views throughout 2019. More impressive is that the first season landed at number 5 on the list, despite premiering in 2018.

The only way appears to be up for Killing Eve, and we can't wait to see what the talented cast and crew has in store for Season 3 and beyond!

