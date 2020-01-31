Legacies Promo: Kai's Reign of Terror Begins!

Have you been missing Kai Parker ever since his villainous return on The Vampire Diaries Season 8?

If so, then Legacies Season 2 Episode 12 is the one for you.

Chris Wood is back as Lizzie and Josie's horrible uncle, and he's going to cause a lot of problems for them.

If you watch The Vampire Diaries online, you know that Kai murdered Jo -- the mother of the twins -- on her wedding day to Alaric.

The twins were magically transported into Caroline's womb, and she raised them as her own.

But the merge has been hanging over this third series in the franchise ever since it debuted. Alaric and Caroline have been buried in research to avoid the dreaded merge.

As things stand, one of the girls will merge with the other, meaning one of them will die.

Kai has wanted to siphon all of the magic in the world since the jump, and having his two nieces in the prison world with him gives him a big opportunity to cause some carnage.

Based on the official trailer released by The CW, Kai wants Josie to let the dark magic take over her body to allow her to become evil.

Oh, and he also has Alaric. The villain is threatening Alaric's life, meaning that the stakes will be raised like never before.

If you watch Legacies online, you know Hope has been trying to unravel the mysteries of the ascendant to get the Saltzmans back.

Will Hope be able to save them, or will it be up to Sebastian to emerge as the hero in this deadly scenario?

"When a series of events leads Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) to the prison world, they come face to face with the twins’ evil uncle Kai (guest star Chris Wood)," reads the official logline for the episode.

Have a look at the promo below.

