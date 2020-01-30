Legacies Season 2 Episode 11 Review: What Cupid Problem?

That was anticlimactic.

Legacies Season 2 Episode 11 put the prison world and the fate of Lizzie, Alaric, and Josie on the backburner in favor of a unique take on a cupid.

If the Pothos popped up in any other episode, it would have been worthwhile, but given that lives were on the line at the hands of another villain, he did not belong on this installment.

It was hard to enjoy the more comical moments because they felt so out of place with the rest of the narrative. It's a shame because it was a missed opportunity to show everyone coming together to save the people that mattered.

Alyssa went from a cunning character to the most frustrating, and the producers have nobody to blame but themselves for traveling that direction with her.

There are no redeeming qualities in her, and the only way I'll be satisfied is if she gets banished off to the prison world to live out the rest of her days. Let's face it, she's never going to thrive in society.

She's too power-hungry and likes to play with emotions to get her way. Initially, she was comical, but unless there are plans to develop her fully, then why should we bother about where she goes or who she's in love with?

She thinks Alaric did her dirty, but that could not be further from the truth. He does not have a bad bone in his body. He did what he thought was right for the safety of the students and that's a commendable act.

Hope was concerned about the wellbeing of the Saltzmans at the close of Legacies Season 2 Episode 10, but there were so many questionable acts peppered throughout this hour.

It's understandable she wanted to save Landon, but she was spreading herself too thin from the jump, and I refuse to believe she wouldn't have contacted one of the many witches from the history of the franchise.

There's Aunt Rebekah, Aunt Freya, Aunt Davina ... you see where I'm going with this? It's like all of these people have been forgotten. Either that or the series wants to send the message that Hope can get things done all by herself.

If it is the latter, then Hope should be allowed to practice magic at her full potential. If you watch The Originals online, you know people feared the daughter of Klaus and Hayley. The possibilities surrounding her abilities were endless.

Now, she's in a school filled with people who have sub-par powers, and she's being made to look weaker than she is. As a fan of the franchise, it comes across as though the series is playing it safe intentionally.

If this were The Originals, Hope would have resorted to pain so Alyssa would beg for mercy and give up the ascendant.

Alyssa smashing the ascendant was cruel, but I just can't wrap my brain around the stupidity of it all.

My hope is that Hope finds a way to channel all of her conflicted emotions into rage and tears things up until she saves the Saltzmans.

I would have appreciated Hope and Landon finding some common ground and solidifying their relationship if it came much further down the line.

Even though Landon returned from the dead moments earlier, the objective should have changed to the prison world when he returned.

It's difficult not to warm to Landon. He's slowly, but surely, finding his place in the world and recognizing that he is a mythical being is tough when you don't know your capabilities.

He can take flight in some manner, but how will that work in real life? His emotions were heightened when he and Hope kissed and flew up towards the ceiling.

Landon's ties to Malivore mean that he is going to be a big part of whatever is coming.

The saving grace of the installment was the Necromancer's scheming. That moved his plot along, and breaking the spell that protects the school should make for some dramatic moments on Legacies Season 2 Episode 12.

If Kai does the unthinkable and escapes the prison world, then there should be a lot of bodies by the end of his reign of terror. Then again, this is Legacies, and they'll probably soften Kai berfore it's all over.

The only thing about the golden dagger that keeps recurring in my mind is how it is supposed to fell the hero, and that hero could be Sebastian. He's over five centuries old, so he's much stronger than Stefan or Damon ever were.

Sebastian needs to get a heroic moment that allows him to return to the school to be accepted by Alaric.

Helping save Lizzie, Josie, and Even the man who put him in the prison world could be the only way to do that.

Okay, Legacies Fanatics. I wanted to like this episode, but it felt disjointed. Prison worlds are no fun if we don't spend a lot of time in them with the characters.

Hopefully, Legacies Season 2 Episode 12 pulls the series back in the right direction and this one be nothing but a blip.

What did you think of the lack of prison world drama? Are you glad Landon saved Hope this time? Are you tired of Hope's powers being stifled?

Hit the comments below.

