Metal Madman Ozzy Osbourne Defies the Laws of Human Nature in New Biography Special

Metal Madman Ozzy Osbourne's life has not only been miraculous but disaster after bat-biting disaster too, as all metalheads know.

A&E Network’s genre-defining, Emmy Award-winning Biography is set to air the two-hour documentary, The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, exploring the many lives and decade-spanning career of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne.

Featuring exclusive interviews with Ozzy as he reflects on the many phases of his journey, the documentary will have its world premiere at SXSW in March and is set to air this summer on A&E.

And we have the emotionally charged sneak peak trailer right here.

Being banned from Texas for a decade for pissing on the Alamo, almost strangling wife Sharon to death, and losing the most revered hard rock guitarist in history to a tragic plane crash are only a few of the tragedies befallen the troubled music idol.

But as daughter Kelly Osbourne states in the preview trailer, "he is the most irresistible madman you will ever meet in your life. He is the real Iron Man."

Now, we Fanatics have a couple questions about the doc:

1. Will we be privy to any information previously kept out of the public eye?

2, Will wife and manager Sharon Osbourne pull the plug on it if she's unhappy with the way it makes her look -- as she did with the Penelope Spheeris Ozzfest documentary, and literally on co-headliners Iron Maiden at Ozzfest 2005?

Some of us are still angry about that one, but this photo of Ozzy and me was taken that day!

In all seriousness, non-fans may not be aware how horribly Ozzy's tale could have ended in the 1980s before Sharon -- yes, the same Sharon -- saved his life, as dramatically interpreted in the new "Under the Graveyard" music video.

And the Ozzy-fronted Black Sabbath has been one of the most -- if not the most -- inspiring heavy metal bands of all time, literally defining the genre.

For more than five decades, Ozzy Osbourne has personified rock and roll rebellion.

The documentary will trace his life from his childhood in poverty and time in prison to fronting metal band Black Sabbath and successful solo career, to one of rock’s elder statesman and a loveable 21st-century television dad.

Did you know the rock icon worked at a slaughterhouse as a youth?!

During his journey, Ozzy has continually reinvented himself and his career to propel himself toward greater success.

Ozzy broke the mold again in the 1990s when he and his family opened their home to television viewers for mold-breaking reality series, The Osbournes.

As the Grammy-winning artist turns 70, he reflects on the intimate details of his successes, failures, and his unique ability for survival and perseverance.

"I not only speak for myself but also the entire Osbourne family when I say how thrilled and honored we are to have this documentary accepted into SXSW." - Jack Osbourne

The documentary also features interviews with Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne as well as friends and fellow musicians including Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Jonathan Davis, Post Malone and more.

"Once again, it's been an absolute pleasure working with the team at A&E.

This film will take viewers on an incredibly honest and emotional journey into my father's life that I feel will connect to people in so many ways." - Jack Osbourne

“The Biography banner is committed to powerful biographical storytelling, and we are honored to share the deeply personal journey of a rock legend who often seems larger than life” said Elaine Frontain Bryant.

Frontain Bryant is Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, for A&E.

“The Osbournes have long been a part of the A&E family, and we are excited to continue this relationship with this definitive documentary about Ozzy and his incredible path.”

The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne is produced by Osbourne Media and Critical Content for A&E Network. The film is produced and directed by R. Greg Johnston.

Executive producers for Osbourne Media are Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Jack Osbourne and Peter Glowski.

Executive Producer for Critical Content is Jenny Daly. LB Horschler is a co-executive producer. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson.

What burning questions do you all hope are answered in The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne? And while you're commenting below -- and because we are all Fanatics here -- name your favorite Ozzy tune and the first time you recall hearing Ozzy or Black Sabbath.

I'll go first: My favorite song has got to be "Tonight" off of Diary of a Madman, and I recall hearing him for the first time when Iron Man came on my brother's record player off the Speak of the Devil album.

Your turn!

Kerr Lordygan is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.