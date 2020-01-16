Mindhunter Future in Doubt As Cast Options Expire

Mindhunter may not live to solve another crime at Netflix.

The David Fincher crime thriller aired its second season five months ago, and there has been no formal renewal announcement from the streamer.

Even more concerning is that Netflix let the cast options expire last month, meaning they can go on to new projects that are not related to the series.

Fincher, who is known for having creative control of the projects he has in the works, is working on the Netflix film Mank as well as the second season of Love, Death and Robots."

A Netflix spokesperson told Deadline that he might "revisit" Mindhunter down the line, but he felt it "wasn't fair to the actors" to keep them from moving on to other opportunities.

While the streamer would like fans not to be worried about the future of the series, it's difficult not to. When actors move on to other projects, it's difficult to get them back together again.

It may well be the case that the cast assembles years down the line for a third outing. There was a long wait between Seasons 1 and 2, with an almost 2-year gap in between.

Based on the true-crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit, and stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as two FBI agents who study serial killers in the early days of the bureau’s Behavioral Science Unit.

Anna Torv also appeared as a psychologist who helped the FBI agents understand the machinations of the killers.

The show’s second season featured serial killers such as Charles Manson, Son of Sam, and Richard Speck.

The series is a hit with both critics and fans, and currently has a 97% approval rating across both seasons on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix has been known to cancel series without conclusions, with The O.A., Santa Clarita Diet, and Travelers among some of the biggest.

But we should remember here that Mindhunter has the option to return, but it will all come down to whether the cast will be able to return, and whether Fincher has a story in mind.

