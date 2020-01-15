Nancy Drew Midseason Report Card: Creepiest Moment, Best Character, Cutest Ship, & More!

Could we even call Nancy Drew a mystery if it didn't end its midseason on a cliffhanger?

Thankfully, the wait is almost over and Nancy Drew is about to return to television. With Nancy Drew Season 2 confirmed by The CW, there are many more adventures in Nancy's future, and we can't wait to see what's next.

Let's take a look back at some of the best and worst moments of Nancy Drew Season 1 so far!

Cutest Couple

Bess and Lisbeth are easily the cutest couple on the series. Bess has always had trouble letting people get close to her, but Lisbeth managed to break down her walls.

There are still some secrets about Bess' family that need to come out into the open, but for the most part, Bess and Lisbeth's relationship is one to strive for.

They face challenges as most couples do, yet always come out on the other side.

Favorite Friendship

From the looks of Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 1, it seemed safe to assume that Ace and Bess were going to be a couple. But the show surprised us all by making the two "platanchors," instead.

Ace supports Bess in whatever she does and even put his feelings for her aside when he realized who Bess wanted to be with.

The friendship between Ace and Bess surpasses all other bonds on the show and proves that a relationship doesn't need to be romantic to be important.

Most Badass Nancy Moment

Nancy is one badass character, and Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 6 is proof of that. When her friends' elaborately long and practiced plan to steal the coins from the auction failed, Nancy swooped in and did it by herself at the last minute.

The funniest part about the whole thing was that no one even batted an eye at her accomplishment.

Is there anything Nancy Drew can't do?

Best Character

Bess is by far the best character on the series. Besides having an entire storyline about searching for her identity, Bess is a dynamic character who brings something special to the group.

Nancy and the rest of the crew are usually so wrapped up in what's happening around them that they forget to stop and smell the roses.

Bess' personality always shines through even in the darkest of times, and she helps keep the show from becoming monotonous.

Worst Couple

George and Ryan. Although, we're not a huge fan of the Ace and Lauren dynamic either, it would be insulting to put them on the same level as this relationship.

Not only was Ryan married, but George was most likely in high school during the majority of their affair.

They may not be together anymore, and George may have apologized to Tiffany in her own way, but the blame falls on Ryan for entering into a relationship with a minor, in the first place.

Creepiest Moment

If you want a heightened experience, watch Nancy Drew with the lights out. There were quite a few unexpected jump scares, but the creepiest moment remains in the pilot.

If there was ever any question of whether the show was going to go down a ghostly route, it was answered when Nancy pulled a bloody dress out of the attic and was unaware of the dead girl quietly watching from behind her.

The eeriness of the moment set a harrowing tone for the series, and it has not disappointed on that front in the slightest.

Friendship We'd Like to See as a Romance

Nick and George's friendship was unexpected. Nick doesn't work at the diner, and given that Nancy is his connection to the group, a relationship between him and George wasn't something viewers ever considered.

But the more time they spend together, the more obvious it is that there's something there.

Nick and George always seem to be at ease with each other. The two have a natural chemistry, and hopefully, the show will decide to act on it.

Best New Addition

Owen became a fan-favorite character the moment he was introduced to the show. He may be a late addition to the group, but we already can't imagine Nancy Drew without him.

His openness, along with his kind-heart, is not something viewers would expect from a Marvin. He seemed too good to be true, and we've been waiting for the other shoe to drop.

But Owen has proven himself multiple times throughout his appearances on the show, and we're eagerly waiting for Nancy Drew to bump Miles Gaston Villanueva up to a series regular.

Best Overall Episode

Posession storylines never disappoint, which is why Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 5 takes the cake.

"The Case of the Wayward Spirit" was the first episode that dived completely into the supernatural.

The ghostly aspect of the series is what makes this version of Nancy Drew so different from its predecessors, and our interest continues to pique along with the show's creep factor.

Ship That Needs to Happen

Yes, we ship Drewvin. How could we not? The onscreen chemistry between McMann and Villanueva is incredible, and the playful way the characters interact keeps things fresh.

It was never a secret that Owen had feelings for Nancy, but he respectfully stepped back when he realized that she was in a relationship.

But now that Nancy and Nick have split, we're hoping that when Nancy is ready, we'll get to see where the dynamic between her and Owen goes.

Storyline We're Tired Of

The constant push and pull between Nancy and her dad is exhausting.

They've both made mistakes in the past, but at the end of the day, they're a family who loves each other. Nancy's stubbornness and Carson's miscommunication fueled every fight they had, and it was all too easy to forget what they were fighting about.

Nancy and Carson might not have made up until the finale for his arrest to make a bigger impact on Nancy, but it took far too long.

This family feud will likely continue into the second half of the first season as new evidence about Lucy Sable's murder emerges.

The show wants us to believe otherwise, but we're almost positive that Carson didn't have anything to do with Lucy's death. Instead of dragging out this moot plot point, can we move onto bigger and better things?

Character Who Deserves Better

Ned Nickerson deserves better all around. He was sent to jail for reasons unjust, one of his closest friends got murdered in cold blood, and he was constantly kept in the dark by the person he cares about the most.

As much as we love Nancy, we hope that Nick can move on to someone who can be honest and open with him. Nick would give a stranger the shirt off his back, and he deserves much better than the life he's been living.

Nick, as much as we'd miss you, grab that money Tiffany left you and live out your dreams far away from this haunted town.

Biggest Plot Twist

Lisbeth is an undercover cop, and we can honestly say that we didn't see it coming.

Viewers predicted a lot of the plot twists rather easily, but Lisbeth's secret identity came as a shock to everyone.

Now that the Drew Crew has an officer on their side, they have an upper hand like never before.

Worst Character

To be fair, almost all of the Hudsons are horrible. Ryan just happens to be the one with the most screentime.

There's no denying that Ryan is an interesting character and his presence is integral to certain components of the show, but that doesn't mean we have to like him as a person.

Overall Grade - B

Every new show needs time to find it's footing, and Nancy Drew is doing just that.

The reveals aren't as shocking as they could be, and the series is still missing quite a bit of depth, but overall, the first season of Nancy Drew has proved to be entertaining television.

If anyone out there is still questioning whether the show is worth the watch, it's definitely worth a chance.

What grade would you give the first half of Nancy Drew Season 1?

A - Loved it! B - Liked it C - It was okay D - Didn't like it F - Hated it! View Poll »

It's your turn, Nancy Drew fans! What are your thoughts on the show?

What did you like? What did you hate? Drop a comment down below and let us know!

And don't forget that you can watch Nancy Drew online right here at TV Fanatic!

Nancy Drew airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

Rachel Foertsch is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.