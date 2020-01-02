Raising Dion Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Dion will continue to be raised at Netflix.

The streamer has confirmed Raising Dion has been picked up for a sophomore run mere days after it was announced it was one of the 10 Most Popular Series on Netflix.

Even more promising is that it was named the Most Popular Kids & Family Series release of 2019.

Generally, Netflix makes renewal or cancellation decisions after looking at 28-day viewing data, meaning that most renewals come around one month after shows debut.

With Raising Dion premiering October 4, it was somewhat concerning that the show's fate remained up in the air into the beginning of 2020.

As of now, the second season is slated to span eight one-hour episodes, down from Season 1's 9 episode order.

Carol Barbee will continue to serve as Showrunner for the sophomore run, while Michael B. Jordan, Kenny Goodman, Kim Roth, Dennis Liu, and Charles D. King’s MACRO will return as Executive Producers.

No premiere date for Raising Dion Season 2 has been set, but the series will enter production at some point in 2020.

Raising Dion follows the story of a woman named Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), who raises her son Dion (newcomer Ja’Siah Young) after the death of her husband, Mark (Michael B. Jordan).

The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities.

Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat (Jason Ritter), and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.

Raising Dion is certified fresh with an 82% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a 75% audience score.

It's clear the show's audience was passionate, but it remains to be seen how the story will continue, especially considering the sheer amount of revelations on the first season finale.

2019 was a rough year to be a Netflix original, with the streamer canceling the likes of The OA, The Netflix-Marvel TV universe, Travelers, Friends From College, One Day at a Time, Santa Clarita Diet, Chambers, Tuca and Bertie, Designated Survivor, She's Gotta Have It, No Good Nick, and Anne With an E.

