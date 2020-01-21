Riverdale First Look: Lucy Hale Debuts as Katy Keene!

Riverdale will give fans their first look at Katy Keene (Lucy Hale) ahead of the latest spinoff.

The CW has unveiled the official photos from Riverdale Season 4 Episode 12, and they show Veronica Lodge (Camilla Mendes) traveling to New York and meeting up with her old pal.

If you watch Riverdale online, you know Veronica lived in New York before touching down in the murder capital of the small screen.

The special episode focuses on Veronica gearing up for a college interview in New York, which allows her to reconnect with Katy.

They will chat about their lives, and go on a shopping spree.

“Before Katy Keene officially premieres, we all thought it would be super fun to do a crossover that took Veronica to Katy’s world — New York City — and established Katy in the Riverdale universe,” executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi said in a statement when the crossover was announced.

“For our first Riverdale/Katy crossover, we couldn’t be more excited that it’s old friends Veronica and Katy — Cami and Lucy — having fun and heart-to-hearts!”

It's a nice way to introduce the world of Katy Keene an all, but we need to remember the series takes place a couple of years after Riverdale.

Much will change in Katy's world between Riverdale Season 4 Episode 12 and Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 1.

This marks Lucy Hale's returns to The CW after previously starring in Life Sentence and Privileged.

Katy Keene is an Archie Comics character who will be responsible for luring Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) to leave the Pussycats behind for the Big Apple.

Their world is populated with kindred-spirit starving artists, including mysterious socialite Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) and Broadway-bound performer Jorge Lopez — and his drag queen alter ego, Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp).

While their climb to the top is rife with obstacles, this found family will stop at nothing to see their names in lights.

We've already watched the first three episodes, and what we can say is that it is a much lighter offering than both Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

We'll have a more in-depth review of Katy Keene Season 1 ahead of the Thursday, February 6 premiere.

There's good news for the series ahead of the premiere, however. The CW recently renewed 13 shows -- every series it currently has on the air and some others slated to return this season.

Katy Keene missed out on an early renewal, but the network ordered 13 additional scripts to keep the writers busy. This is a great sign, and there's a good chance a formal Season 2 pickup will come after the series debuts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.