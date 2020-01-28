Riverdale's Next Musical is Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Riverdale is getting another musical episode!

The CW has confirmed that Kevin Keller will lead the production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Wednesday, April 8 at 8/7c.

“After the previous debacles of Carrie and Heathers, Kevin has decided to revive Riverdale High’s tradition of hosting a variety show,” reads the episode’s official synopsis.

“But when Mr. Honey forbids him from performing a number from Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kevin and our gang rally against their principal — by each performing a number from Hedwig, turning the variety show into a full-fledged musical that, as always, reflects our characters’ inner lives and struggles."

"Amidst the drama, one forbidden ‘showmance’ begins to blossom.”

“Musical episodes have become a yearly tradition on Riverdale, but this year, we wanted to try something different,” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement.

“When we heard that Stephen Trask was a fan of Riverdale, we thought, ‘Is there a way we can do Hedwig and still have it tie into the stories we’re telling?’ Doing a deep dive, we figured out a cool way to use classic songs like ‘Wicked Little Town’ and ‘Midnight Radio’ that made total sense and are just amazing and iconic."

"And bonus, Hedwig is literally Cole’s favorite musical!”

Hedwig and the Angry Inch was originally produced off-Broadway in 1998.

It tells the story of a genderqueer rock singer who travels the country following rockstar Tommy Gnosis on tour.

The show’s 2014 Broadway production starred Neil Patrick Harris, Darren Criss, Michael C. Hall, and Taye Diggs.

If you watch Riverdale online, you know the series likes to have some big musical numbers during the special installments, and this may well be the biggest musical yet.

The network has also dropped an official poster for the event, and it confirms which characters will be a part of the musical, as well as the roles they will be playing.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.