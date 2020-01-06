Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Scoop: Arrow Vet Touches Down, LGBTQ Reveal, and More!

We are still months away from the debut of Roswell, New Mexico Season 2, but the showrunner of the series took to social media over the weekend with some teases for fans.

Carina Adly MacKenzie dished five pieces of information across five tweets on Sunday, and it's a lot to process.

The first of which concerns Liz's mother, Helena Ortecho, who will definitely be setting foot back in the alien-filled city of Roswell.

No casting has been revealed, but we do know that Helena will be back for a "family dinner," but nothing beyond that was revealed.

Helena was not part of Roswell, New Mexico Season 1, so this tease confirms that Liz will be getting a blast from the past during the new batch of episodes.

The second tease reveals that despite not airing during October, there will be a spooky episode.

"As a Professional Dawson’s Creek Stan, I have always been a fan of spooky Halloween episodes, but we don’t get to do them because we air in the spring," MacKenzie wrote.

"However, I’m a stubborn brat, and it’s my goddamn show, so… we did a spooky episode anyway."

This is great news for fans who have been clamoring for a spooky episode. Many fans were upset when The CW opted to save Roswell, New Mexico for midseason all over again, but this is the next best thing.

Additionally, we will be getting a "21st birthday flashback," for one character, but we'll have to tune in when the series returns because the showrunner did not offer up the identity of the character. Boo! Hiss!

As for the next tease?

It confirms the guest-appearance of Madison McLaughlin, who has previously appeared on Arrow and Supernatural.

The tease for this one reads as follows.

"@MadisonMcLaughlin, who I obv love as a Professional Supernatural/Arrow Stan, joined us for an episode after I had a sleeping-pill-induced stroke of genius and texted her in the middle of the night begging her. We had never met."

Finally, the final reveal revolves around a character's sexual orientation.

"One character who identifies as straight at the beginning of the season does not identify as straight at the end of the season."

That's a lot of intel, right?

What do you think of all this scoop?

Hit the comments below.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 debuts Monday, March 16 at 9/8c.

