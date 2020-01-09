Saved by the Bell Revival: Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen to Return 'In Some Capacity'

Fans worrying about no Zack and Kelly in Peacock's upcoming revival of Saved by the Bell revival should worry no more.

Months after revealing he had no been asked back for the update, Mark-Paul Gosselaar has teased that he and Tiffani Thiessen should be back in some capacity.

“Everybody can sleep well at night,” the actor revealed to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, teasing that Tiffani Thiessen was the one to get the ball rolling.

“It looks like you will have us in some capacity.”

This is great news for fans of the series. It's difficult when successful shows are brought back to the air without some of the original cast who helped make them hits in the first place.

However, we need to remember that Gosselaar is set as a series regular on mixed-ish, so it might be difficult for him to return on a prominent basis.

It will all come down to filming dates, and whether his ABC contract allows for him to work on another network.

That being said, Zack is front and center in the narrative for the series.

The new series focuses on what happens when California Governor, Zack Morris finds himself in trouble for closing too many low-income schools.

To mitigate the concerns, he proposes that the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state -- including Bayside High -- the school from the original series.

Original Saved by the Bell stars Mario Lopez, and Elizabeth Berkley have already been confirmed to return as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Josie Totah was set to lead the cast of the new series, playing Lexi, "a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original Saved by the Bell aired on NBC from 1989-1993. This new take will air on NBC Universal's forthcoming streaming service, Peacock.

The service is slated to launch in April, with original series set to come later in the year. Saved by the Bell is not the only series getting the reboot treatment for the forthcoming streamer.

Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail is shepherding an update of Battlestar Galactica. This will mark the third iteration of BSG, but after the success of Mr. Robot, we're sure Esmail will offer up a different approach to things.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.