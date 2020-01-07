Sex Education Season 2 Trailer Promises More Sex, Laughter, and Drama

Otis is back at school, and the teenagers (and teachers!) have some issues they need to talk about.

Netflix has officially dropped the first trailer for Sex Education Season 2, and it teases a lot of drama for the characters.

Sex Education follows Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean.

In Season 1, Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalise on his intuitive talent for sex advice.

In season 2, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve.

Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.

The better sex education at the school includes bringing in none other than Jean, the mother of Otis, who was previously part of a viral video that focused on her masturbating a courgette, something one of the students yells at her as she tries to address the school.

As for Maeve, she was ousted from the school at the close of the first season after being blamed for selling drugs in the school.

In the trailer, she returns with a bold new look, and she may have to contend with another face from her past.

Which brings us to Eric. He was cut up when Adam was sent to military school, but a new student takes a liking to him, and he may get his happy ending after all.

We've barely scratched the surface, but we also don't want to take all the fun out of the trailer.

The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven.

Season 2 is directed by Ben Taylor, Alice Seabright and Sophie Goodhart. Jamie Campbell, Laurie Nunn, and Ben Taylor are also Executive Producers on the series.

The series stars Asa Butterfield (Ender’s Game, Hugo), Gillian Anderson (The Crown, The Fall), Emma Mackey (The Winter Lake, Eiffel, Death on the Nile), Ncuti Gatwa (Stonemouth, The Last Letter From My Lover), Connor Swindells (The Vanishing, VS), Aimee-Lou Wood (Louis Wane), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Will, Roots, Wolfblood), Chaneil Kular (Informer), Simone Ashley (Broadchurch), Mimi Keene (Tolkien, Close), Tanya Reynolds (Emma, Delicious), Mikael Persbrandt (Invisible Heroes, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, The Hobbit, King Arthur), Patricia Allison (Les Miserables, Moving On), Jim Howick (Broadchurch), Rakhee Thakrar (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Samantha Spiro (Game of Thrones, Tracey Ullman’s Show, Babs, Doctor Who), James Purefoy (Rome, Altered Carbon), and Alistair Petrie (Deep State, Rogue One, Night Manager).

Watch the trailer below, and return to TV Fanatic later this week for our Season 2 spoiler-free review.

Sex Education Season 2 debuts January 17 on Netflix globally.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.