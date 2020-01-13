Shameless: Coming to an End!

It's the end of the line for the Gallaghers.

Shameless is officially coming to an end, it has been announced.

The news broke Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

What's more, the eleventh and final season will get underway this summer, meaning fans will not have a long wait in store for the endgame.

“The characters of Shameless have brought Showtime viewers more laughs and tears and pure enjoyment than any program in our history,” Gary Levine, President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks, said in a statement.

“While we are sad to bid the Gallaghers farewell, we couldn’t be more confident in the ability of showrunner John Wells, his writing team and this great cast to bring our series to its appropriately ‘Shameless’ conclusion.”

Added Wells, “I’m unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that’s allowed us to make Shameless."

"It’s been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It’s been a pleasure!”

The cast for the final season includes William H. Macy (aka Frank), Jeremy Allen White (Lip), Kate Miner (Tami), Cameron Monaghan (Ian), Noel Fisher (Mickey), Emma Kenney (Debbie), Ethan Cutkosky (Carl), Christian Isaiah (Liam), Shanola Hampton (V), and Steve Howey (Kev).

What's unclear is whether Emmy Rossum will return. Rossum played Fiona on the first nine seasons of the series, but the character skipped town in search of a better life away from Chicago's South Side.

It's always difficult to see long-running shows say goodbye, but many will probably agree that it's time for Shameless to end.

Shameless Season 10 has been decent, but many of the storylines have been going in circles for a while now.

What we do know is that two episodes of Shameless Season 10 remain, and the penultimate season will wrap Sunday, January 26.

An episode order has yet to be revealed, but given every season aside from one have spanned 12 episodes, it's possible we could be in for another 12.

The summer launch could indicate another split season, perhaps meaning there will be more episodes than before, but time will tell.

Shameless Season 10 is currently averaging 839,000 viewers and a 0.24 rating among adults 18-49 based on live + same day results.

This represents a decline of over 30% in the demo season-to-season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.