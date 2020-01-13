Showtime Premiere Dates: Penny Dreadful Sequel, Billions, and More!

Showtime dropped some premiere dates during its turn at the Television Critics Association on Monday.

The biggest announcement, of course, is the premiere date for the forthcoming Penny Dreadful sequel, titled City of Angels.

The new series will kick off Sunday, April 26 at 10/9c.

The new series is set in 1938 Los Angeles and focuses on Det. Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto), who becomes embroiled in an epic story following a murder that shocks the city.

It quickly paves the way for Tiago and his family “grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart,” according to the official logline.

Game of Thrones grad Natalie Dormer is also part of the cast as Magda, a shape-shifting demon who will stop at nothing to get what she wants.

Also appearing on the new series is Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful) as Dr. Peter Craft, Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs) as his wife Linda, Kerry Bishé (Halt and Catch Fire) and Jessica Garza (The Purge).

Criminal Minds star Adam Rodriguez, is also on board as Brent “Data” Spiner.

Watch the trailer below and scroll down for the other Showtime news.

Meanwhile, Showtime's Billions will return for its fifth season Suday, May 3 at 9/8c.

The fifth season of the series finds Bobby and Chuck at odds all over again, and the "struggle for power becomes a struggle for survival, and all the characters must adapt or risk extinction," per the logline.

Billions stars Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Asia Kate Dillon, Jeffrey DeMunn, and Kelly AuCoin.

(The Good Wife) and Corey Stoll (House of Cards) are set to recut on the fifth season.

As for Black Monday, the hit series will return to Showtime Sunday, March 15 at 10/9c.

The network is offering up two episodes a week, so there's lots to look forward to if you're a fan.

Finally, Lena Waithe's The Chi will return for its third season Sunday, July 5 at 10/9c.

In even more great news, Waithe is set to appear on-screen as a Chicago mayoral candidate.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.