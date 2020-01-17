Sorry for Your Loss and Limetown Canceled at Facebook Watch

Facebook Watch is giving viewers less scripted series to watch.

Deadline has confirmed it is canceling Sorry for Your Loss and Limetown.

Sorry for Your Loss starred Elizabeth Olsen as Leigh, a young woman whose life is torn apart following the unexpected death of her husband.

Her relationships with everyone changes as she tries to navigate a world she did not think she would be living in so soon.

Kelly Marie Tran, Jovan Adepo, and Janet McTeer rounded out the rest of the cast.

The second season wrapped November 19.

The cancellation is somewhat surprising, especially when you consider that it was a well-reviewed series and gave the streamer moderate awards love.

While Facebook Watch has canceled it, the series is reportedly being shopped to other outlets.

So, there's a glimmer of hope that the series could live again.

Limetown, which starred Jessica Biel will not be back for a second season. The series was based on the fictional podcast of the same name.

Biel played an American Public Radio journalist who attempted to find out what happened to the 300 people who suddenly vanished from a neuroscience research community.

The first seasn spanned 10 episodes and wrapped November 13.

Facebook Watch is said to be scaling back on scripted to focus on unscripted series, but the shows already ordered will air as planned.

But beyond the next seasons for the already ordered shows, it sounds like they may be looking for new homes.

Skam Austin, which wrapped its second season last May, has yet to receive a renewal or cancellation decision. The teen drama had much lower viewership compared to Season 1.

If unscripted is the way forward for the streamer, then you can expect many more episodes of The Real World franchise. That series scored a three-season pickup when it was ordered to series.

What are your thoughts on this news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.