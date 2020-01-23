Station 19 Season 3 Episode 1 Review: I Know This Bar

It didn't go off with a literal bang, but a car crashing into a bar is just as effective.

If there's one thing showrunner Krista Vernoff knows how to do, it's create drama, and Station 19 Season 3 Episode 1 was no exception.

There was danger, death, and heartbreak. What more could one ask for?

Unlike Station 19 Season 2 Episode 1, which picked up following the cliffhanger of Station 19 Season 1 Episode 10, the third season premiere was faced with a different set of circumstances, namely matching the timeline of Grey's Anatomy Season 16.

With the anticipated increase in crossovers between the two series, the series was forced to jump a few weeks in time to ensure continuity.

Such a time jump would have been unfair to viewers, as some very big questions needed answering after the second season finale, but the episode had to pick up where Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 9 left off -- with a car crashing into Joe's Bar.

The solution: The series incorporated dual timelines for the entirety of the episode, which proved to be the best course of action.

It allowed viewers to see the fallout from Andy and Sullivan's kiss, while also giving Grey's fans immediate answers about what befell our favorite doctors.

Another challenge that the series had to deal with was what transpired during the time jump on Station 19.

While avid Grey Anatomy viewers were up to date on the latest drama -- Jackson and Vic are dating, Bailey and Ben were expecting, and Pruitt's cancer had returned -- those who only watch Station 19 were out of the loop.

Sullivan: Look, Andy I didn’t mean to hurt you. I would like it if … Hasn’t it been long enough? Can’t we be friends? Look, a relationship between us is against the rules.

Andy: Yeah, I understand the rules Robert, but you broke a lot of them.

Sullivan: I know.

Andy: You know it’s not just against the rules to have sex with your subordinates; it’s also against the rules to throw them longing glances. It’s against the rules to let your hands linger, to let your eyes wander.

Sullivan: Oh, you’re just saying I harassed you.

A quick "previously on" segment attempted to catch up viewers, but again, the most effective solution was the dual timelines.

I applaud the writers for this smart decision, as any other call could have left some viewers confused.

What I enjoyed -- or rather hated -- was the flashbacks highlighted how happy Bailey and Ben were about her being pregnant.

The palpable joy the pair and the rest of Station 19 felt, especially during the surprise baby shower, just made it all the more heartbreaking that Bailey miscarried in the fall finale of Grey's Anatomy.

I always felt that her pregnancy was unnecessary, as it was one too many over the past two seasons and highlighted just how many doctors on Grey's Anatomy don't know how to use proper birth control.

However, when she miscarried, it was agonizing to watch.

The Station 19 season premiere just reopened that wound, as it showed just how excited everyone was about Bailey's pregnancy.

It was even worse watching everyone go around saying their wishes, as viewers knew they would never come to pass.

Dean: Congratulations, mama.

Bailey: Uh, no, Miller.

Dean: OK. Mommy?

Bailey: No.

Dean: Congratulations Miranda?

Bailey: My friends call me Bailey.

As if Bailey wasn't dealing with enough trauma, she then had to worry about Ben's safety when she found out she was trapped inside Joe's.

It would have been beyond cruel for Bailey to lose her husband just after miscarrying, but I never thought that was a real possibility.

The only people besides the car's passengers that were injured were Grey Sloan interns.

As a side note, the interns at Seattle Grace Seattle Grace Mercy West Grey Sloan really have the worse luck when it comes to bad situations.

At least three interns were injured, and it's unclear if all will survive.

The hospital should include a disclaimer to interested medical students that there time there may kill you, and if so, the hospital cannot be held liable.

Aside from those injuries and possible deaths, the emergency itself wasn't very exciting.

Maybe it's because I knew no one of importance was at risk of dying, or it just didn't seem to be that life-threatening of a situation.

Vic: Hey lover, sorry, I’m on a call. Car plowed into Joe’s Bar. Gotta make it quick.

Jackson: Yeah, I’m in the bar.

Vic: That’s not funny.

Jackson: No, it’s really not.

Vic: OK, well, I buried a man I loved not all that long ago, so catastrophe humor isn’t really my thing.

Whatever the reason, I could have appreciated if less time had been spent on the actual emergency and more time on the integral relationships.

First up was Andy and Sullivan. After he halted their impromptu hookup, all the captain wanted to was for things to go back to normal.

Andy, though, wasn't willing to give up that easily. Her tenancity is greatly appreciated, and I enjoyed seeing her give Sullivan a piece of her mind.

He has been playing her hot and cold for months, so it was about time Andy gave him a reality check.

What bothers me most about Sullivan is how he continues to brush Andy off.

There is something very real between them, but he continues to patronize her.

If he doesn't want to start something for fear of being passed over for battalion chief, he should just say it.

Sullivan: I never took advantage.

Andy: I didn’t say you took advantage. I … I’m saying I wasn’t the only one. I kissed you, but we both felt it, and then you say it can’t happen, you don’t speak to me for weeks, you push me away. That’s crazy making. It’s … it’s gaslighting.

Sullivan: I’m sorry. I didn’t know how to handle it.

Andy: Just admit that you felt it too. Admit that I’m not making this up, that this isn’t a figment of my imagination.

This whole trying to protect her act is getting old fast.

Andy is a grown woman and a kickass firefighter who is capable of making her own decisions.

Like she said, there are several alternatives, such as one of them transferring stations, that would allow them to be together and both be promoted.

Sullivan hiding behind his feelings, trying to mansplain how a relationship would be bad for Andy's career, almost sent me over the edge.

What did actually send me over the edge was the way he talked to her at the end of episode.

He essentially benched her because she wasn't handling their non-breakup the way he wanted.

That right there is some toxic masculinity, something Andy definitely didn't need after her dad went off at her.

I'm not in favor of Pruitt slut-shaming his daughter, but if you look at it from a rational standpoint, he somewhat has a point.

Andy keeps pursuing romantic relationships with her colleagues, despite experiencing fallout with Jack in the past.

It's not exactly the smartest idea, but it's not like she and Sullivan planned on falling in love.

Pruitt: Warren, back door’s blocked from the outside. It’s immobile.

Nico: I got it.

Pruitt: Son, wait. There’s a large vehicle blocking the door. You can’t karate chop that away.

Nico: It’s taekwondo.

Pruitt didn't handle the situation the best, and it looks like that strain may have played a role in him not telling his daughter his cancer had returned.

At some point, Andy will find out, and she'll be mad all over again.

Some stray thoughts:

Andy and Sullivan weren't the only "couple" headed for splitsville, as the hour ended with Maya breaking up with Jack. It sort of felt like it came out of left field but following Maya's conversation with Andy it makes sense. Being romantically involved with a coworker is risky, and since Maya believed their relationship wasn't heading anywhere, she cut the cord. I wasn't that torn up about it, as I didn't really have strong feelings for the pair one way or another.

Though it seemed like Andy was shaming Vic for entering into a relationship so soon after Ripley's death, I liked that the series decided to have her inquire about how to move after suffering heartbreak instead. Vic's detailed response was very realistic and true to how many of us deal with death and loss and I appreciated that.

Even though Station 19 seemingly OK'd Vic and Jackson's relationship, I don't feel that there's any chemistry between the two. I would say that all cross-showmances are DOA, but Ben and Bailey have found a way to make it work, so maybe Vic and Jackson can too.

So what did you think Station 19 Fanatics?

Are Sullivan and Andy along with Maya and Jack done for good?

Who mad you madder: Sullivan or Pruitt?

How much pain does Bailey have to endure?

Hit the comments below to let me know your thoughts. If you happened to miss the latest episode, don't forget you can watch Station 19 online.

