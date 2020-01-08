Stumptown Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Reality Checks Don't Bounce

Is one really the loneliest number? Dex is about to find out.

On Stumptown Season 1 Episode 10, the men in Dex's life are finally putting their own needs ahead of her's, forcing Dex to finally be on her own for the first time since we met her.

How is Dex handling this newfound independence? Read on through our review to find out!

Since Stumptown Season 1 Episode 1, Ansel has been Dex's anchor.

While it has seemed like Ansel has needed Dex to take care of him in the absence of their parents, it became more clear than ever on Stumptown Season 1 Episode 10 that Dex needed Ansel more than he needed her.

Ansel is a 21-year-old adult, who has come into his own both because of and in spite of Dex.

Dex has in many ways held Ansel back because of the way that she has treated him like a child that she needed to take care of.

Dex thought she was helping him, but by treating him like a child, it wasn't allowing Ansel grow into the adult he was becoming.

However, as Stumptown viewers are well aware, Dex has been an absentee "parent".

By Dex going off to do her own thing and leaving Ansel in Grey's capable hands, Ansel has been able to slowly find his way in the world.

Whereas Dex holds Ansel back, Grey has encouraged Ansel to spread his wings.

Grey is the one who gave Ansel a job. Grey is the one who treats him as more of a friend than someone he needs to babysit.

By spending more time in that type of environment than with Dex parenting him, Ansel got to feel his own age.

Dex can't help it though. Even despite his Down Syndrome diagnosis, Ansel is Dex's little brother. He always will be a kid to her in some ways. That's just the nature of siblings.

It's time for Dex to let Ansel go, though.

Having Ansel move in with Grey is probably a good first move to help Dex feel more comfortable with the change.

At least that way she knows that he isn't completely alone and has Grey looking out for him, even if his first move as Ansel's new roommate was to give him his first beer.

Leave it to Grey to corrupt him!

That must have been such a great feeling for Ansel. Not only to be out of his big sister's house, but to get to sit on the couch with his best friend and throw back a beer while they watch TV. A moment that is so small but so huge for him at the same time.

Ansel will be fine. Dex, on the other hand, might take more time to get there.

Taking care of Ansel has pretty much been the source of any maturity that Dex has.

Without having to think about having Ansel to come home to and take care of, will Dex be able to stop herself from going off the rails?

Sue Lynn told Dex in Stumptown Season 1 Episode 9 that it was time for her to make her bed, and Dex did just that.

She even gave Hoffman the boot so she can work on herself, by herself.

Is all of that going to change now, though, without Ansel in the picture?

Now that Dex has to make the changes for herself, not for someone else, it is going to be an uphill battle, but in the end, Dex is going to be in a much better place.

If Dex had changed to be a better sister to Ansel, to be a better partner to Hoffman or a better friend to Grey, if that factor got taken away, it would be so easy for her to go back to her bad habits.

Doing it for herself are changes that can last.

Hopefully, now that Dex has the space to work on herself without having to worry about anyone else, we will finally get to see her PTSD explored more.

The portrayal of Dex's PTSD in such a raw, authentic way has been one of the highlights of Stumptown so far.

PTSD is a hard topic to tackle without it feeling heavy-handed and forced, but Stumptown has always approached it with such a light delicate touch.

With Dex in such a vulnerable place right now, it seems likely that her PTSD will be trigged more, but now that we are getting a new year new Dex, maybe instead of masking it with alcohol and sex, Dex will finally seek help from a professional.

Diving into Dex's PTSD will shed more light on her time in the military, and give us more information on what happened with Benny.

Dealing with what happened to Benny and working on forgiving herself seems like it will be the ultimate path to Dex healing.

In the capable hands of the Stumptown writers, this will most likely be a long game, but viewers are ready to go on that journey with Dex.

Much more ready than they are to go on any more love triangle adventures.

Finally the love triange took a backseat!

Grey and Hoffman have a long way to go until they stop seeing each other a just the "other man" in Dex's life, but teaming up to take down the carjackers is the perfect starting place.

If only Hoffman hadn't blackmailed Grey to get there. That taints the potential bromance a bit.

It almost felt like now that Dex has shot him down, Hoffman felt like he had free reign to use Grey as he pleased.

However, it was extremely refreshing to see Hoffman finally stop being such a pushover.

Hoffman is right. It is because of him that Grey didn't have to face any consequences for the Kane situation and Grey owes him.

Grey better leave some breadcrumbs if he is going down that rabbit hole, though.

Grey may be reformed, but we saw how easy it was for him to settle back into that role when he was with Kane.

Pretending to be a criminal again, might lead to him being a criminal again.

I mean, you've seen Fast and the Furious.

Brian spent too much time with Dom and the family, and before you knew it, he was breaking people out of armed transports and pulling off heists with the best of them. And that was without a criminal background like Grey's.

Hoffman won't let it happen, though.

There was such a big focus at the beginning of the season on the bad outcome with Hoffman's former C.I. Grey will be his shot at redemption.

The lack of love triangle nonsense allowed the case of the week to be thoroughly enjoyed.

Watching Dex so out of her element on Stumptown's answer to Judge Judy, People's Court, and Judge Mathis was fantastic. What was even better was Ansel's reaction to it.

Dex: Hey, hey, I was on tv today.

Can we please get a clip of this video of Dex sleeping on the street. I need more context to this situation!

Dex proved what makes her such a great P.I. during this case.

Dex sets herself apart with how much she cares. This case was no different.

It would have been easy for her just to take Judge Price's check and run, but instead, she pushed for him to let her stay on and help Latorace.

Who knew that it would end up with a ferret kissing pet store owner almost killing a judge?

Stumptown may only be halfway through it's first season but it has perfected it's case of the week game and needs to lean into that more.

Love triangles get old fast, but interesting characters and entertaining cases propel a show like this forward.

Other thoughts:

The mixtape soundtrack made an appearance this week, and as you all know I live for those moments!

Hoffman in a Matchbox 20 t-shirt getting hit on by his Captain's drunk wife. Perfection.

Dex's former three-legged-cat-loving client and Chen should go on a date once he is out of prison. They would be a great match.

