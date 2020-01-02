Superstore Midseason Report Card: Funniest Episode, Cutest Couple, Most Shocking Twist & More!

Time flies when you're having fun! We're already through the first half of Superstore Season 5 and we can't believe how quick it's all felt.

This season of Superstore may be the weakest one of the series, but it's only because the show has set the bar so high in the past.

There were a lot of things we enjoyed, as well as some things we didn't.

Let's take a look back at some of the best and worst parts of Superstore Season 5A!

Funniest Episode

While Superstore Season 5 Episode 9, "Curbside Pickup," was a close second, Superstore Season 5 Episode 5, "Self Care," had us laughing long after the episode ended.

"Self-Care" had a handful of comedic scenes, but Jonah and Cheyenne frantically running around Cloud 9 trying to clean up each section before Amy and the health inspector reached it was comedy gold.

After Amy was caught sleeping on the clock, the employees took it upon themselves to participate in a little self-care of their own and the results were incredible.

Best Character

Jonah Simms. Jonah decided at the end of Superstore Season 4 that he was going to do the right thing no matter what the cost was.

He stayed true to himself and fought tooth and nail (along with Amy) for the union and its success.

After starting everything by fighting for Cheyenne's maternity leave and proposing a walkout in the first season, it was only fitting that he was the one who would see the union through to the end.

The victory may have lasted only a couple hours, but Jonah has never been one to give up easily.

Most Shocking Twist

We should have known that it was too good to be true.

Corporate makes it their mission to keep their employees underpaid and unhappy.

Jonah and Sandra made a deal and came out on top during the union negotiations, but little did they know that Cloud 9 was being bought and nothing they thought they accomplished would come to fruition.

Superstore sure knows how to leave fans on a depressing note before the holidays.

Cutest Couple

We do wish that Amy and Jonah had more couple scenes this season, but they will always remain the cutest couple on the show.

After years of slowburn, it's nice to finally see them in an established relationship.

But if the Superstore gods are listening, maybe we could get some more content between them in the second half of Superstore Season 5?

Character Who Deserves More of a Storyline

Superstore always has Dina drop a line about something traumatic that's happened in her past without ever addressing it again.

There's so much more we'd like to know about Dina. Why did her dad leave her at a gas station, for instance? Did he come back? Does it have anything to do with why Dina is the way she is?

Dina's storyline has been on the backburner for too long, and it's time to bring it front and center.

Most Stylish Amy Blazer

Amy's blazers have been the fashion highlight of the season.

Amy has always had cute outfits, but her position as store manager gave her and her blazers time to shine.

While her entire collection is gorgeous, the pink blazer stood out among them all.

Best Overall Episode

Most viewers can agree that Superstore Season 5 Episode 10 was the best installment of the season. It was festive, funny, and intrigal to the plot of the show.

We haven't had a lot of scenes with Amy, Cheyenne, and Dina recently, so it was nice to witness a fun moment between the three of them. Even if it did result in Cloud 9 losing power and Amy being forced to close up shop.

Jonah's boss energy was off the charts during the negotiations, and Sandra's presence added a much-needed comedic effect to what was supposed to be a serious meeting.

The Simmosa moments plus the giant twist at the end pushed "Negotiations" into the "rewatch worthy" category.

Most Ridiculous Character

Marcus White. Was there really any competition?

Marcus will win this category for as long as the show is on the air.

Every single character in the Superstore cast is funny in their own way, but there's something about Marcus that surpasses all common sense.

Jonah, how could you not have this guy on your favorite's list???

Best Quote

Jonah trying to impress Amy's family members will never get old.

If you're trying to impress your girlfriend's brother, make sure you let him know you're in an elite squad.

I'm doing this new curbside thing. It's kind of like an elite squad. Jonah Permalink: It's kind of like an elite squad.

Permalink: It's kind of like an elite squad.

Worst Episode

Overall, Superstore Season 5 Episode 4 was a pretty mediocre episode. It wasn't horrible, but it wasn't anything special.

There was a funny moment or two, but "Mall Closing" felt like a filler more than anything else.

There were a lot of missed opportunities, as it would have been a great time for Jonah and Emma to interact again.

Most Romantic Moment

Jonah and Amy's sidebar on "Negotiations."

It's been almost a year and a half since fans have witnessed an onscreen kiss between the show's main couple, so this moment was long overdue.

Amy, who is usually cynic, spent some time giggling with her boyfriend and expressing how proud she was of what they accomplished.

The scene was extremely sweet, and served as a great way to remind viewers how much these two characters love each other.

Minor Character We Want To See More Of

Sayid. Who would've expected that he would be so funny when he showed up in the show's fourth season?

His commentary is always incredible, but we'd like to see an episode where he's featured more heavily and plays a bigger role in the story.

It's what Sayid deserves.

Storyline We're Not Loving

Glenn's new role as a floor worker. Superstore works well as a sitcom because nothing about Cloud 9 makes any sense.

Glenn being the manager was illogical in every possible way, which is what made the show so funny in the first place.

As much as we love having Amy as the boss, the store runs too smoothly with her in charge.

Viewers are meant to laugh at the ludicrousy of Glenn's management skills, rather than agree with Amy's every move.

Best Friendship

Jonah and Cheyenne.

The two have shared some great scenes this season, and given that Amy can no longer spend as much time with Cheyenne on the floor, Jonah has stepped into the older sibling type role.

They both go out of their way to help Amy when she needs it, but this season has proved that they may not be the best duo to step into the management position.

Couple That Needs More Scenes

Amy isn't the only one who ships Mateo and Eric.

Amy may have gone a little overboard pushing her brother and Mateo together, but as it turns out, the two hit it off.

Viewers haven't heard anything about them since they planned a date, so it would be nice to see how the couple is currently doing.

Overall Grade - C

Superstore Season 5 hasn't been bad, it's just been okay.

It's something to watch, but it's not something to find yourself overly invested in.

However, the upcoming episodes look promising, and we have hope that the second half of the season will blow the first half out of the water.

What grade would you give the first half of Superstore Season 5?

Rachel Foertsch is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.