Superstore Season 5 Episode 12 Review: Myrtle

To pay tribute to Linda Porter, who passed in September of 2019, Superstore Season 5 Episode 12 honored her character, Myrtle, and her legacy.

Given her sense of humor and the wonderful testimonies from the Superstore cast, there's no doubt that Porter would have laughed out loud at the show's latest installment.

It's official. Superstore's slump has officially come to an end.

Superstore usually chooses one main story to focus on and fills the rest of the episode with irrelevant, yet funny side stories in a typical sitcom fashion.

But three essential plot points were going on throughout "Myrtle," and they will all have a significant impact on the story going forward.

(Paying) Myrtle's Way To Heaven

With her name the title of this installment, it's no surprise that Myrtle was front and center for the episode.

The last viewers heard of Myrtle's home life, she was living off of ketchup packets and staying at a motel. It was Amy who helped her get back on her feet, and it was Glenn who took care of her, so it was a bit surprising that she left behind one-thousand dollars for Jonah.

Garrett: There's a thousand bucks in it. I already opened it.

Amy: What? For Jonah? Were you guys even close?

Glenn: She never mentioned that when I made her tea every morning or when I took her to her doctor's appointments. Permalink: What? For Jonah? Were you guys even close?

Permalink: What? For Jonah? Were you guys even close?

There's no reasoning as to why she did it, but really, it makes sense. Myrtle was the type of person who didn't come with an explanation. It's one of the many things we'll always love about her.

While we wish Jonah would have put the money towards his $200,000 worth of student loan debt, we also know that Jonah's conscience would never allow him to use the money on himself.

Giving it to Glenn felt like the right thing to do, in a sense, but Jonah should have known that he would spend it on something useless.

Don't get me wrong. I've been a fan of Pastor Craig ever since the iconic break room scene in Superstore Season 3 Episode 15, "Amnesty," but is giving him the money really going to get Myrtle into heaven?

Jonah and Amy don't seem to think so, and we can't help but agree. They should've gone to Florida.

The Dad Who Left Dina (At A Gas Station)

After nearly five years worth of questions, viewers finally got some background on Dina's childhood.

For what it's worth, when I left you that day I was a different man than I am now. Howard Permalink: When I left you that day I was a different man than I am now.

Permalink: When I left you that day I was a different man than I am now.

The audience is used to seeing Dina as the tough independent woman who doesn't let anything affect her, but for the first time, we experienced a side to her we didn't even know existed.

Lauren Ash's performance was hands-down one of the most well-acted moments on the entire show.

There was a raw vulnerability to Dina that wasn't covered up or belittled by a snarky comment, like usual. Dina's dad abandoning her may have forced her to become an independent woman, but that doesn't excuse his actions.

Just because something turns out okay in the end, doesn't mean all is forgiven.

Howard: Maybe it was a good thing that I left. Otherwise, you wouldn't be the strong woman you are today.

Dina: Yeah. I hadn't thought about it that way. Permalink: I hadn't thought about it that way.

Permalink: I hadn't thought about it that way.

Rather than forgetting everything Howard put her through, Dina decided that her self-worth isn't determined by her father's love or lack thereof it.

The Dina we know and love would never let anyone get away with treating her the way her dad has, and while it was painful to watch, we couldn't be prouder of Dina for expressing her feelings openly and honestly .

Amy and Jonah (Might Put A Ring On It)

After three seasons of will they/won't they and nearly two seasons of dating, it's time for either Jonah or Amy to pop the question.

Jonah: What if I give it to you? I mean I'm living in your house, it's the least I can do.

Amy: Yeah, you know, I haven't wanted to say anything, but you do owe me like nineteen grand. But I prefer you pay me back in sex.

Jonah: Eh, that's a lot of sex. Permalink: But I prefer you pay me back in sex.

Permalink: But I prefer you pay me back in sex.

But marriage, or the idea of it, has rarely come up in conversation between them. Until now.

Amy referring to Jonah's money as theirs and making a comment about the rest of their life fueled Jonah's fire. He jumped at the chance to tease Amy about a proposal, but the joke didn't stop there.

Amy: I just hope you don't go around giving away chunks of our money for the rest of our lives.

Jonah: The rest of our lives, huh?

Amy: What? No. I meant like for the rest of...like...however long this is.

Jonah: No, I get it. However long this is. Which if you have your way will be one million years.

Amy: Oh, shut up. Permalink: The rest of our lives, huh?

Permalink: The rest of our lives, huh?

Jonah continued to tease Amy about marriage for the entirety of the episode, which implied that it is no longer a taboo.

Jonah is secure enough in his relationship with Amy to know the mention of marriage isn't going to scare her off. Amy stated that she and Jonah were going to spend the rest of their lives together, without a second thought.

It's clear where the show's main couple stands and where they see their relationship going.

Given the major hints that were dropped, it's likely that Amy and Jonah will get engaged at some point this season.

Amy: What a waste of money. We would spend it so much better. I still love the idea of a vacation.

Jonah: Wow, you're really stuck on this vacation thing. If there's something you're planning on asking me-

Amy: I hate this.

Jonah: You can do it right here in town.

Amy: Please stop. Permalink: If there's something you're planning on asking me-

Permalink: If there's something you're planning on asking me-

America Fererra recently announced her pregnancy, and since the Superstore cast still has a handful of episodes left to film this season, it's possible the pregnancy will be written in like before.

Whatever way you slice it, things are looking good for fans of Simmosa.

Stray Thoughts:

Garrett took Jonah's $5. They may not have said it, but I'd take that bet.

Cheyenne's storyline was classic. Why do the employees of Cloud 9 always get caught up in pyramid schemes?

The return of Chateo was fantastic, even if it was shortlived. The dynamic duo hasn't spent as much time together this season, so it was great to have them back for a while.

Glenn is back in his Cloud 9 tie and everything feels right in the world. Seeing him in a vest was out of sorts.

It's your turn, Superstore fans! What did you think of "Myrtle"?

What were your favorite Myrtle moments on the show?

Do you think Jonah and Amy will end up engaged before the end of the season?

Drop a comment down below, and let us know your thoughts and predictions!

And don't forget that if you missed the episode, you can watch Superstore online right here at TV Fanatic!

Superstore Season 5 airs Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC.

Myrtle Review Editor Rating: 4.3 / 5.0 4.3 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 5.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 1 Vote) 4.3 / 5.0

Rachel Foertsch is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.