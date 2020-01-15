Survivor Season 40 Cast: 20 Former Champions Return for Winners at War

CBS reality sensation Survivor is celebrating its 40th season in style.

Appropriately titled Winners at War, the milestone season will bring 20 of the series' most legendary winners back to compete for an even bigger prize.

CBS on Wednesday confirmed all of the returning players for Season 40, premiering Wednesday, February 12 at 8/7c.

Scroll down for the full list of confirmed cast members.

- Adam Klein, 28, winner of Millennials vs. Gen-X (2016)

- Amber Mariano, 40, winner of All-Stars (2004)

- Ben Driebergen, 36, winner of Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (2017)

- Danni Boatwright, 43, winner of Guatemala (2005)

- Denise Stapley, 48, winner of Philippines (2012)

- Ethan Zohn, 45, winner of Africa (2001)

- Jeremy Collins, 41, winner of Second Chance (2015)

- Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, 36, winner of One World (2012)

- Michele Fitzgerald, 29, winner of Kaôh Rōng (2016)

- Natalie Anderson, 33, winner of San Juan del Sur (2014)

- Nick Wilson, 28, winner of David vs. Goliath (2018)

- Parvati Shallow, 36, winner of Fans vs. Favorites (2008)

- Rob Mariano, 43, winner of Redemption Island (2011)

- Sandra Diaz-Twine, 44, winner of Pearl Islands (2003) and Heroes vs. Villains (2010)

- Sarah Lacina, 34, winner of Game Changers (2017)

- Sophie Georgina Clarke, 29, winner of South Pacific (2011)

- Anthony “Tony” Vlachos, 45, winner of Cagayan (2014)

- Tyson Apostol, 39, winner of Blood vs. Water (2013)

- Wendell Holland, 35, winner of Ghost Island (2018)

- Yul Kwon, 44, winner of Cook Islands (2006)

"The Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 40th season, themed Winners at War," reads the official CBS logline.

"This edition features 20 legendary winners of SURVIVOR who will return to compete against each other. The 20th anniversary edition of the groundbreaking series, unites the most memorable, heroic and celebrated champions from the past two decades in the biggest battle in the show’s history, as the series’ best strategists of all time fight to earn the title of Sole Survivor again."

"These returning masterminds will compete in epic challenges, face the return of Edge of Extinction, which gives voted-out players a second shot to win, and tackle a brand new layer of the game with the introduction of fire tokens."

"Fire tokens will serve as currency on the island and add more complexity to the already intense battle. The new twist allows players to use the tokens to buy advantages to help players stay in the game or get themselves back in the game. Additionally, the winner of this historic season will be awarded $2 million, the largest prize in reality show history."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.