The Bachelor Brings Back Hannah Brown and Fans Are NOT Having It

Peter Weber's journey to find love officially resumed on The Bachelor Season 24 Episode 1, airing on ABC Monday night.

The three-hour installment was filled with twists and turns, and one of them was already spoiled by ABC ahead of the premiere.

Oh yes, we're totally talking about the return of Hannah Brown, and how her undying connection with Peter threatened to overshadow the whole event.

If you watch The Bachelor online, you know Hannah arrived on the first night under the guise of giving Peter back his pilot wings.

While that seemed like something that could have happened off-screen, their connection burned bright. The producers are clearly aware the chemistry between the pair is off the freaking charts.

But that wasn't the only time Hannah popped up. Brown, who was filming Dancing with the Stars around the same time this episode was filmed, returned later in the premiere to host one of Peter's group dates.

Hannah wasted no time in bringing up that time she and Peter had sex FOUR times in a windmill, but talking about it seemed to hit a nerve for her.

When I heard that you were going to be the Bachelor, I had mixed emotions. But when I stood where you are, you said you wanted to find your co-pilot and you gave me something. And I want you to find that person and so I brought these back for you. You’re going to be great Hannah Permalink: When I heard that you were going to be the Bachelor, I had mixed emotions. But when I stood...

Permalink: When I heard that you were going to be the Bachelor, I had mixed emotions. But when I stood...

In a truly bizarre scene, Hannah cried to a producer about her feelings, noting that she "doesn't know" how she's feeling about seeing Peter again.

Ever the gentleman, Peter chatted with Hannah about their feelings for each other, and ultimately invited her to join the other women who were fighting for his heart.

Peter admitted that there was still a connection between them and that when she arrived the first night, "a little bit of me was hoping that you weren't drop something off, but that you were coming in...no matter what, you're always going to mean something to me."

If you watch The Bachelorette online, you know that Peter was eliminated by Hannah, something that Hannah questions "all of the time."

Peter wondered why Hannah asked Tyler out after the show instead of him if she felt that way towards him, but Hannah revealed that Tyler was talking to her after her season wrapped, and she felt like he wanted to be on The Bachelor.

I started wondering, is he just a nice guy? And then he proved me wrong. And then he proved me wrong again, and again, and then again in the morning. Yeah, four f-cking times. Hannah Permalink: I started wondering, is he just a nice guy? And then he proved me wrong. And then he proved...

Permalink: I started wondering, is he just a nice guy? And then he proved me wrong. And then he proved...

As if three hours with Hannah drama was not enough, ABC cut the whole thing off, leaving fans in turmoil wondering whether Alabama Hannah will become one of the contestants on Peter's season.

While it seems very unlikely, fans took to social media to air their thoughts on the matter, and it sounds like nobody wants Hannah back.

"Ok hannah B you had coltons season, your own season, crashed bachelor in paradise, went on dancing with the stars, and now you make peters season about you pls go away #thebachelor," said one vocal fan.

"luv if you wanted him back you should’ve hit him up before he became the bachelor," said another with some visuals to air their thoughts on the matter.

"So...Hannah B thinks now is a good time to share all these emotions?? Get me a spoon for that pot, Hannah!! And with that...goodnight Bachelor Nation! #TheBachelor," added another, implying Hannah is stirring the pot.

"The face of someone who picked a rejected American Idol contestant who writes dog food jingles, over Peter... #TheBachelor #BachelorNation #bachelor," said another in one of the funniest tweets of the night.

The Bachelor is back, and it looks like this may well be the wildest season to date.

There is so much at stake, and the conclusion could be changed completely if Peter chooses to quit the whole thing for Hannah.

Hannah: I don’t know what the f-ck I was doing.

Peter: You know how you asked Tyler out on the last episode? Did it ever cross your mind to maybe ask me, or … ? I haven’t asked you that, and it’s been on my mind for a long time. I’m just being very honest with you -- watching that next episode that night live and then seeing that happen, for me, that was it. I don’t want to be someone’s third option at all. So then it was just tough, because I found out that you moved 20 minutes from where I live. And all this stuff kept happening. I thought that I was not confused, but now I don’t know. Permalink: You know how you asked Tyler out on the last episode? Did it ever cross your mind to maybe...

Permalink: You know how you asked Tyler out on the last episode? Did it ever cross your mind to maybe...

Wowza, right?

These are just a handful of the tweets out there on the matter, but what are YOUR thoughts.

Was Hannah right to return? Would you like her to compete for Peter's heart this season?

Hit the comments below.

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC. If you missed the premiere, you can watch it below!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.