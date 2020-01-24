The Mandalorian: Who Will Train Baby Yoda In The Ways Of The Force?

The Armorer charged Mando with a mission on The Mandalorian Season 1 Episode 8: return the Child to the Jedi or raise him until he comes of age.

With Mando and the Child looking for Jedi, it raises the possibility that they'll be encountering people already familiar to the audience who could teach the Child a lot about the Force.

Let's take a look at some of the possibilities.

Luke Skywalker

The Mandalorian takes place roughly five years after the events of Return of the Jedi.

The Luke of this era isn't a bitter hermit but a Jedi Master wanting to train the next generation.

This Luke would welcome the Child with open arms.

However, knowing Luke and his students' grim future, it would be poor storytelling to have Mando leave the Child with Luke.

It could turn The Mandalorian into a shaggy dog story because the Child would be fated die or turn to the Dark Side.

It also risks contradicting the events of the sequel trilogy (something fans may want but Disney won't).

It's unlikely Luke will ever find out about the Child.

Perhaps someone not featured in the sequel trilogy could fill the role of mentor.

Qi'ra

Qi'ra got introduced during Solo: A Star Wars Story, and there's been speculation of her being Force-sensitive.

Due to Solo's box-office performance, it's unlikely her big-screen adventures will continue, but she may find new life on the small screen.

Qi'ra's criminal ties and familiarity with the seedier sides of the galaxy means she fits in Mando's world.

It's not hard to envision her crossing paths with him and the Child.

Would she be an ally or an enemy? That is anyone's guess.

Even if Qi'ra was to win Mando's trust and was also Force-sensitive, it's unlikely the Child will go to Qi'ra because she isn't a Jedi (and her connection to Darth Maul won't win her points).

The Armorer specifically told Mando to find the Jedi.

Yoda

Who could be a better teacher for the Child then Yoda?

Besides teaching the Child the ways of the Force, Yoda could provide vital insight into the needs of their species.

The sequel trilogy established Yoda can still return to the mortal plane and physically interact with it as a Force ghost, so why couldn't he appear for the Child? Plus he has a soft spot for younglings.

However, it seems more likely Yoda will be limited to cameo appearances instead of a full-time presence.

Moff Gideon

It's always possible The Mandalorian could introduce new, original to the series Force-sensitive character(s) instead.

Maybe it already has. We don't know much about Moff Gideon yet.

The similarities in dress and mannerisms to Darth Vader may be hinting Gideon has something else in common with Vader.

If Gideon is Force-sensitive, the Child may be more than an asset to him but rather a potential apprentice.

The most likely way Gideon gets his hands on the Child would be over Mando's dead body.

However, it will be interesting to see Gideon change tactics, using words to persuade Mando to give him the Child.

Remember, Mando doesn't know much about Jedi except to consider them enemies.

If Gideon deceives Mando into thinking he's a Jedi and that the Child belongs with him, it presents a huge dilemma for Mando and a compelling storyline because of the lack of clear-cut answers.

However, the outcome would almost certainly be Mando deciding to keep the Child.

No matter how hard Gideon schemes, it's doubtful he'll get custody of the Child.

There's another, more likely possibility.

Ezra Bridger & Ashoka Tano

Ashoka was introduced in the Star: The Clone Wars movie and became Anakin Skywalker's apprentice.

Initially a polarizing character, she became a fan favorite as she grew up during Star Wars: The Clone Wars and inspired awe on Star Wars Rebels.

After the Battle of Endor, she set out searching for Ezra Bridger, a young Jedi and a main character on Star Wars Rebels who disappeared before the war's end.

The Mandalorian could turn into a stealth sequel for Star Wars Rebels and incorporate the search for Ezra.

They're not evil, have befriended Mandalorians previously, and are more understanding of the value of family and friendship than the Jedi of the prequel trilogy.

So it wouldn't be difficult to see Mando coming to trust them, and in turn, they could encourage Mando's continued presence in the Child's life.

The appearance of the Darksaber is another reason why Ashoka and Ezra may show up.

Both of them are familiar with the weapon and its history.

They might also be traveling be their friend, Sabine Wren.

Sabine is a Mandalorian herself and once had possession of the Darksaber.

While Ashoka and Ezra are teaching the Child, Sabine could provide another window into Mandalorian politics and culture.

She also presents as an intriguing foil to Mando because she has a more flexible view of Mandalorian beliefs.

The appearance of Ashoka, Ezra, and Sabine could be very exciting for the Child, Mando, and us.

The odds of them showing up in the flesh are looking very good.

Over to you, TV Fanatics!

Do you think we'll be seeing some familiar faces on The Mandalorian?

Will we be introduced to new Force-users of all affiliations?

Hit the comments below.

Becca Newton is a staff writer for TV Fanatic.